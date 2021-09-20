Cairo’s Ancient Elevators, Fabulous and Grumpy, Are Scenes of Love and Fear

Cairo – When you live in downtown Cairo, which is a neighborhood of European-meets-Egyptian aspects in various states of faded grandeur, patchy squares brimming with traffic and storefronts patchworked in riotous mismatched signage, it’s honking, rundown-like. Helps to create a certain tolerance for Real estate and geriatric elevators.

Hagar Mohamed was ready to brave the first two. Last, not so much.

In a few months living in the city earlier this year, 28-year-old Ms. Mohamed surrendered to the lifts more often than necessary for most 21st-century residents.

Partly it was his phobia of antique elevators, with cabs of gleaming wood and glass suspended from very visible cables in rib cages of metal grillwork; And partly it was sampled in his apartment building: It went up, but refused to go down without some control-box fiddling. Residents failed to organize maintenance until it completely stopped working; Even after it is fixed, it will land only till the second floor.