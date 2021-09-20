Cairo’s Ancient Elevators, Fabulous and Grumpy, Are Scenes of Love and Fear
Cairo – When you live in downtown Cairo, which is a neighborhood of European-meets-Egyptian aspects in various states of faded grandeur, patchy squares brimming with traffic and storefronts patchworked in riotous mismatched signage, it’s honking, rundown-like. Helps to create a certain tolerance for Real estate and geriatric elevators.
Hagar Mohamed was ready to brave the first two. Last, not so much.
In a few months living in the city earlier this year, 28-year-old Ms. Mohamed surrendered to the lifts more often than necessary for most 21st-century residents.
Partly it was his phobia of antique elevators, with cabs of gleaming wood and glass suspended from very visible cables in rib cages of metal grillwork; And partly it was sampled in his apartment building: It went up, but refused to go down without some control-box fiddling. Residents failed to organize maintenance until it completely stopped working; Even after it is fixed, it will land only till the second floor.
But the building was conveniently located. And, well, she lived on the fifth floor.
“We now live on the sixth floor in a building with no elevator,” said Ms. Mohamed, a sociology Ph.D. student. “It’s exhausting. I only realized the value of that lift when it was gone.”
In central Cairo, some things are thrown for good: consider ancient monuments and tombs made from cannibalistic parts of even more ancient pioneers, or doddering chairs, patched with prostheses, where doormen almost Sit on every sidewalk.
Much the same goes for the city’s old lifts, beautiful fin-de-sicle and Art Deco pieces when European architects lined the streets of Cairo, cosmopolitans filled their cafes and the city reveled for wealth and glamour. competed with London and Paris. Although some elevators have been replaced by modern machines, dozens, if not hundreds – no exact census exists – have been going up and down in the same building for decades, in some cases over a century.
“The fact that they are still working so far,” said Mohamed Hassan, chief engineer of Al-Ismailia, a developer who rehabilitates old buildings in the city of Cairo, “is a miracle.”
Some lifts exist because of their beauty, with landlords valuing them as lobby centerpieces. Other owners lack the means or will to replace them, thanks to a so-called outdated rental system that controls nearly a quarter of all Cairo rentals, allowing tenants to pay next to nothing. Permits come in – on average about $3 per month – for years at the end.
The classic old elevator rises through an open shaft in the center of a building, an elaborately sculpted metal cage that separates it from the well-worn marble staircase that wraps around it in a helix. Mirrors are common, small leather-built benches are a pleasant surprise.
Most still hold their manufacturer’s original brass plaque (usually out of business), safety instructions (often engraved in French) and a five-digit phone number to call in case of difficulties (after a long time of disconnection). We do.
“It’s a masterpiece,” said 37-year-old Mahmoud Rashad, a proud and proud keeper of the elevators at his building in Zamalek, an old money district with many ancient elevators to set the heartthrob of a connoisseur. “When people come into the building, they feel like they are stepping back in time.”
Another feeling that people associate with such lifts is that they hold their breath whenever one of them bends upward—not with the isolation-tank noise of modern elevators, but with the slightest vibration. Also, with slight buoyancy on departure and arrival, which makes it hard not to think about the mechanics of the whole operation.
Obviously, some cairns stick to the stairs. Maybe they’ve heard horror stories—whether wild Egyptian weasels falling inside people, or deadly pats on the head outside cages at the wrong time—or maybe they’ve had their own.
Other memories are more positive: in a country where most still live with their parents and public intimacy is out of the question, young Egyptian couples have been known to use elevators to kiss.
Still, the rate of disasters – unintentionally, anyway – appears low.
Before the elevator can run, riders must carefully close the exterior and then the interior doors, a safety feature with few uncomfortable side effects.
If someone forgot to close the door properly, the next rider would have to climb the stairs; If someone accidentally pushes the door midway, the elevator freezes.
This can be useful in unexpected ways. When the elderly elevator in a Zamalek building recently stopped stopping on any floor except the ground and the top, the doormen temporarily solved the problem:
1. Push the up button to send the lift up
2. Manually open the door to the desired plane of the plunger, shorten the lift, and let the plunger out. (Depending on the accuracy of the flinging, the rider may still have to jump.)
There are a lot of defenders in the lift, and not just for their looks. Their continued existence is a sign of high quality manufacturing. Get stuck, and you’ll have visibility, fresh air, and the option to shout for help or get out yourself.
“What I care about is being able to breathe,” said 68-year-old Hana Abdullah, of the rare occasions when at one of two Schindler originals in the neo-Baroque Art Deco building of 1 Mazloum Street, 1928 The power goes out. . “All I care about is that if the elevator breaks down, someone can bring me a chair”—passing it into the cab through the open shaft—”and I could sit there for the rest of the day.”
When Ms. Abdullah was married on the terrace five decades ago at the age of 16, her husband was one of the building’s two elevator operators, pushing buttons to escort the wealthy to their spacious apartments and herding their butlers. who used to carry cakes and tea for the visitors. Waiting driver, down the road.
But, one after the other, the patriots and pashas died, and the glories of the city’s Cairo’s elite gave way to quick-pulsing patience as the buildings fell into neglect.
Like many cairns who could afford it, a succession of wealthy residents moved to suburban communities, which have taken many residents and their wealth out of central Cairo. Ms Abdullah’s husband had retired 18 years ago due to ill health, and was not replaced. (These days, only a small number of buildings use button-pushers.) Where Pasha once climbed, she now uses an elevator shaft to dry bunches of fresh garlic and onions, she said, for better airflow. reason.
Most of the grand apartments in the building now sit vacant. Even one of Ms. Abdullah’s children has relocated to the city on 6 October, one of the suburbs.
Would she ever consider following up?
“Why not me?” That said, practicality conquered nostalgia. “October 6 is incredible. There is space. Here, we’re practically sleeping on top of each other.”
1 Majloom Street is fortunate that both the lifts are still running. Many others are sitting in dilapidated condition, victims of landlord negligence and tenant clashes over maintenance fees that are sometimes so petty that residents who pay do not pay more than non-payers on the stairs. To blanch let’s install the keyfob system.
The government has begun to decorate the city façade, and Mr. Hassan’s company specializes in restoring the city’s buildings. But Elevator has outlived most of its manufacturers – Schindler still has a Cairo office but stopped making parts for antique models years ago – and when serious damage occurs or residents are in trouble, some modern Surrender for replacement.
That too is the way to Cairo.
“It’s normal to replace old things with new ones,” said Gafar Hassan, 73, a concierge in Sayyida Zeinab close to the city, whose building’s lifts were replaced five years ago. “It’s normal to move on to something new.”
Nada Rashwan contributed reporting.
