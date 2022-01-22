Caitlin Clark sets triple-double record, No. 25 Iowa routs Minnesota

Caitlin Clark (25) triple-double document, No. 25 Iowa routs Minnesota



Iowa’s Caitlin Clark posted her second straight 30-point triple-double, setting a Division I basketball document for males or ladies, and the No. 25 Hawkeyes rolled to a 105-49 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night time.

Clark had 35 factors, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, serving to the Hawkeyes (11-4, 5-1 Huge Ten) to their greatest win (56 factors) in opposition to a convention opponent. The sophomore from Des Moines, Iowa, completed 14 of 21 from the sphere, draining 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Clark leads Division I ladies’s basketball in scoring at 26.2 factors per recreation and has 5 profession triple-doubles, together with 4 this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sabrina Ionescu, who completed at Oregon in 2020, is the general NCAA document holder with eight triple-doubles in a season and 26 in a profession.

Monika Czinano had 23 factors and 7 rebounds as Iowa dominated the boards 51-23. Gabbie Marshall added 16 factors of 6-of-7 capturing. The Hawkeyes have been 9 of 17 from 3-point vary (53%) and shot 59% general.

Sara Scalia scored 15 factors for Minnesota (9-10, 2-5), which was 4 of 19 from 3-point vary and shot 33% general.

Clark had 15 factors within the second quarter, serving to Iowa take a 47-34 lead on the half in opposition to the Minnesota group coach by former WNBA star Lindsay Whalen. Clark was amongst three Hawkeyes with 10 factors within the third quarter once they outscored Minnesota 37-12. The Gophers solely managed 3 factors within the fourth quarter.

In setting the document for consecutive triple-doubles whereas scoring 30 or extra factors, Clark tied her rebounding profession excessive with 13 boards, all on the defensive finish.