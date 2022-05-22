Calgary attractions hope for big year as May long weekend kicks off tourism season – Calgary



May long weekend is right here, and with the vacation often comes the opening of attractions throughout town.

The three-day weekend marks the start of tourism season for many Calgary-based attractions as they formally open their gates to the general public. And after greater than two years of closures and restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are hoping 2022 might be a year of renewed chance and file-setting visitation numbers.

Learn extra: Alberta’s tourism trade faces bumps in street to restoration plan

One place wanting ahead to a terrific season is Heritage Park. The park opened to guests this weekend and is already seeing giant numbers passing by means of.

“Final time I checked — which was a few month in the past — we had greater than 320 tour teams coming from around the globe which exceeds any probably the greatest years we’ve ever had.” Lindsey Galloway, president and CEO of Heritage Park, mentioned.

On common, Heritage Park welcomes round 3,000 company a day, however all through the pandemic, just one-third of that quantity visited the location.

“Heritage Park has managed to stickhandle by means of, persevere like all Calgarians and Calgary companies, so we’re fairly happy to have made it by means of what we hope is the worst a part of it.”

















With virtually all restrictions gone and bigger occasions now returning to town, Carson Ackroyd, senior vice-president of gross sales with Tourism Calgary, mentioned this might have a ripple impact on smaller attractions throughout the Calgary area.

“Our bigger occasions typically instances imply guests come to town and so they wish to expertise issues like Heritage Park, Calgary Zoo and others as a part of their journey to Calgary,” Ackroyd mentioned. “As we begin to see the rebound for all of our occasions, I count on you’ll see staples of our attractions in Calgary have very, very robust summers as effectively.“

Calaway Park is hoping that’s the case as it opened its doorways for its forty first season this weekend.

Bob Williams, normal supervisor of the park, mentioned he believes this year may go down within the file books due to a renewed sense of normalcy amid the final two years.

Learn extra: Crimson Mile companies hope Calgary Flames’ playoff spot breathes life into seventeenth Avenue

“It feels… regular,” Williams mentioned. “We’re opening on the standard May long weekend that we’ve got once we opened in 1982.”

Williams added {that a} hike in costs on the pump may additionally contribute to residents wanting to remain native this summer time.

“Calaway’s RV park and campground are up in reservations, we predict it’s going to be a regional market,” he mentioned. “Persons are going to remain nearer to dwelling.

“With gas costs and the whole lot else, folks from Saskatchewan, southeast British Columbia and Alberta, we consider, might be our market this year.”