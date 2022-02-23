World

California: 1 dead, 3 injured in dog attack at RV encampment

A man who was hospitalized in critical condition after being attacked by a dog California Died, police said.

Law enforcement officials responded to a dispatch call believed to be from an RV camp in Lancaster after 3pm on Tuesday, where they found one person unconscious and breathless after attacking the group on a pit bull, and three others were injured, CBSLA reported. .

After trying to get the owner’s attention, the dog violently attacks the security guard at the San Francisco Library.

The man was taken to hospital for emergency care but was later pronounced dead, according to reports.

A pit bull attacked its owner and a relative in Miami on Saturday.

A pit bull attacked its owner and a relative in Miami on Saturday.
(iStock)

The cause of the attack was not immediately clear, officials said, and Lancaster area sheriff’s deputies wanted to clarify whether the death was caused by the attack or some other medical emergency.

The condition of the other three killed is not yet known.

