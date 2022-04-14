California 9-year-old girl wounded in mall shooting had stray bullet fracture arm bone, mother says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A 9-year-old California girl who was injured by a stray bullet in a mall on Tuesday is recovering after a bullet shattered her arm, the girl’s mother said.

FOX11 Los Angeles reports that the child, identified by family as Ava Rose, was shot multiple times while waiting to be photographed with Easter Bunny at the Victor Valley Mall in Victorville.

NYC elementary school teacher killed, Bronx teacher, school security guard sent to hospital: police

The third-grader was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment, her mother Natalie Braga told the station. According to the family, Ava was shot twice in the arm and once in the upper arm.

Braga said the bullet struck his daughter in the upper arm, breaking a bone – a serious injury that doctors are having difficulty repairing.

Since the fracture cannot be surgically repaired, Ava will have to wear a brace and it will take a long time to heal, says the girl’s grandmother, Robin Salderley.

San Bernardino County deputies said they received a report of a shooting at the mall just before 6:30 p.m., and a child was alerted to the shooting.

Authorities say Merkel Cockrell, co-owner of the only addicted shoe store inside the mall, chased and shot several people for allegedly running the store. He missed the target, hitting the baby instead.

Cockrell fled the scene but was tracked and arrested in Nevada. He was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted murder and set on $ 1 million bail.

He is expected to be sent back to California.