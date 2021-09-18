California aims to ban recycling marks on things that aren’t recyclable

Over the past year, several environmental organizations have filed lawsuits to counter misleading claims of recycling by major corporations. Environmental groups have also criticized the oil and gas industry’s plans to expand its production of petrochemicals, the main building blocks of plastics, because the process is highly polluting and creates new demand for fossil fuels.

Heidi Sanborn, executive director of the National Stewardship Action Council, said the recycling symbol “is subconsciously telling people buying things, ‘You’re eco-friendly,'” which encourages corporations to take more responsibility for recycling their products. advocates for.

“No one should be able to lie to the public,” she said.

In California, the bill won the support of a coalition of environmental groups, local governments, garbage collectors and recyclers. Recycling companies say the move will help them reduce non-recyclable waste dumped in recycling bins, which need to be transported, sorted and sent to landfills.

Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability at Republic Services, one of the nation’s largest waste and recycling companies, said in an interview that one-fifth of the material his company processes nationwide is non-recyclable waste. This means that even on its best day, Republic is only running at 80 percent efficiency, processing materials it shouldn’t, he said.

Some of the most common forms of non-recyclable waste marriage operations at Republic’s 70 facilities across the United States, which process six million tons of curbside recycling a year: snack pouches, plastic film, grocery bags and packing materials. Plastic bags, in particular, cannot be recycled in most curbside recycling programs and can be notoriously gluey to recycling machines.

“There are a lot of products on the market today that have chasing arrows that shouldn’t be there,” said Mr. Keller. “There’s really no real end market, or no real way to recover and eventually recycle those materials into curbside programs.”

The plastic and packaging industry has opposed the bill, saying it would create more confusion for consumers, not less. An industry memo circulated among California lawmakers urged them to oppose the bill until it was amended, arguing that “a new approach to recycling with unviable criteria for complex products and single-use packaging.” Definition will be prepared.