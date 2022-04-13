California: At least 1 injured during mall shooting incident in Victorville, people sheltering in place



Authorities are investigating the shooting Tuesday evening at a mall in Victorville, California, where at least one victim was shot, officials said. People were reportedly taking refuge in the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from an active shooter at Victor Valley Mall, where a victim was found and taken to a local hospital, KTLA reported.

The condition of the deceased was not immediately known. Later the mall was kept in lockdown.

The gunman was still at large until Tuesday evening, police said, and a video shared online shortly after the incident showed the suspect entering a white sedan in the mall’s parking lot before driving.

A lot Report Mentioned shelter in place of people.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.