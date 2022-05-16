California authorities identify Laguna Woods church shooting victim, motive

California authorities identify Laguna Woods church shooting sufferer, motive



Authorities have recognized John Cheng, a 52-year-old doctor, because the sufferer of a shooting at a California church, which officers described as a “politically motivated hate incident.”

The OC Sheriff’s Division stated of Cheng on Monday, “With out Dr. Cheng’s motion, there isn’t a doubt that there might be many extra deaths.”

The 52-year-old physician accused the shooter on Sunday that the assailant shot at about 40 individuals gathered on the Geneva Presbyterian Church, which allowed different churchgoers to hog the suspect earlier than police arrived.

Cheng is survived by his spouse and two kids, Fox 11 experiences.

Police have recognized 68-year-old David Chowk of Las Vegas because the suspected gunman behind the assault. Orange County Sheriff Don Burns stated Monday that the shooting was a “politically motivated hate incident.”

Hero Priest hits him with a chair and helps cease the Laguna Woods Church shooter

“It was an incident of politically motivated hatred, a criticism between the person himself and the Taiwanese neighborhood,” Burns stated.

Police have recognized the suspect within the shooting at Laguna Woods Church

5 individuals have been injured within the shooting. They recognized solely 4 Asian males, aged 6, 65, 72 and 92, and one 6-year-old Asian lady.

The congregation is made up principally of aged, retired Taiwanese immigrants, with a median age of 80.