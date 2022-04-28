California baby kidnapping suspects arrested, one is family friend: cops



Northern California authorities have identified three suspects they say abducted a 3-month-old baby from an apartment because his grandmother was unloading groceries from his car and a family friend among them, they said Wednesday.

The suspects are Jose Roman Portillo, 26, Ramirez of Yesenia Guadalupe, Baldomio Sandoval, 43, and 37, all of San Jose. All were taken into custody Wednesday and face charges of kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion, the San Jose Police Department said.

San Jose Police Sergeant Christian Camrillo called the arrest a “victory” moment for the police department and the community.

“I grew up in an age where missing babies ended up in milk cartons and were never found, and who knows what happened to them,” he told a news conference.

Baby Brandon Queller was found unharmed after an intensive search at Portillo’s home on Tuesday and was reunited with his mother and grandmother, authorities said.

Investigators say Ramirez was a family friend and the accused took the child and his grandmother before the abduction. He was detained because he kept changing versions of his events during police interviews, Camrillo said.

The motive for the alleged abduction is still under investigation, he said.

Surveillance footage in Portillo showed the man walking down the street with a baby seat on his way to the residence to pick up the baby, authorities said. His connection to Queller was not clear.

“It’s a clear indication that it was pre-planned, pre-meditated,” Camarillo said. “They had a plan that they carried out that day.”

Sandoval’s connection to the alleged kidnapping plot was not disclosed. All three are expected to appear in court on Thursday.