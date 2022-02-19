California bill to allow citizens to enforce gun ban modeled after Texas heartbeat bill draws Newsom’s support



California Governor Gavin Newsom has backed a democratic proposal to allow citizens to sue their neighbors and businessmen for enforcing Golden State gun control – a model of the Texas Heartbeat Bill that has been praised on the right and criticized by the left.

Texas pro-life law allows citizens to prohibit abortion and sue someone else involved in helping a woman end her pregnancy after the fetal heartbeat is detected.

The governor said during a news briefing that “it is time to take aggressive action on new measures that give individuals the power to hold irresponsible and negligent gun industry actors accountable, to suppress shameful advertisements targeting our children and many more.” “It’s not about attacking law-abiding gun owners – it’s about stopping the horrific violence that is destroying communities across the country.”

Separately, he stressed that “the greed of the gun industry has fueled the epidemic of gun violence.”

His office did not immediately respond to questions about the role of progressive policies, including bail reform and Prop 47, which turned many serious crimes into misdemeanors, but instead sent a snippet to the governor’s press conference in which he answered a question about “early release of thousands of prisoners.” Played a role in the rise.

“Well, if there’s enough evidence to support that – there’s a lot of claims,” ​​he said. “It’s interesting, I’m looking at national statistics where the homicide rate is the fastest and highest in the country … four out of five deep-red states.”

He cited Montana and Texas – which he later said had increased property and violent crime but did not promote progressive elementary prison release.

“I am open to arguments interested in the evidence,” he said. “And I would say we need to back it up.”

Los Angeles authorities say the county’s homicide rate rose 90% last year compared to 2019, before the coronavirus epidemic, before the “Defend Police” movement steamed up, and before Democrat George Gascon, an architect of Prop 47, became a district. Attorney

And in Austin, Texas, Democratic Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza is clashing with city police over the record-setting spike in the murder.

Second Amendment groups, conservative lawmakers, and legal scholars have all pushed back against Newsom’s proposal as politically motivated, unconstitutional, and misleading on the issue of actual crime.

“The real problem is that California has adopted policies that allow criminals to continue their crimes and be properly released,” Republican Leader of the State Legislature James Gallagher told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday. “Californians are tired of it, and he would like to confuse them.”

Golden State already has some of the state’s toughest gun laws, he said, and violent crime is on the rise.

“Crime has gotten worse under this governor, and that’s a fact,” Gallagher added. “The problem is criminals – there is no accountability for crime in California, and that’s because of the policy made by Gavin News and the Democrats’ super majority.”

According to Newsom’s office, the bill, led by Democratic State Sen. Robert Hertzberg, “would allow private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, transports, imports or sells assault weapons in the state, .50 BMG rifles, ghost guns, or ghost gun kits.” “

A separate state legislature bill “shall specify that a member of the gun industry has created or maintained a public nuisance, as defined, if they are injured or killed by failure to comply with federal, state or local laws or if a member of the gun industry engages in illicit trade.” Practice. “

Betsy Brantner-Smith, a spokeswoman for the National Police Association, told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday that “the greed of the gun maker, the greed of the motor car company” does not fuel any gun crime other than the DUI accident and fatalities. “People who don’t feel safe aren’t free. And Americans are beginning to realize that their freedom is at stake because the freedom to shop around and take their children to school for safety and many other things is being hampered by violent crime out of control.”

Ghost guns, home-made firearms, appear to be a small part of violent crime, he said. And most people who start their construction never complete their project, he said.

Still, he admits, law enforcement officials in California report the most ghost guns seized.

The Los Angeles City Council banned weapons late last year when the number of seizures rose to 1,780, from nearly 800 in 2020, the Los Angeles Times reported in November.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles City saw 397 homicides in 2021, the highest in 14 years, police figures show. A full year’s breakdown of how many of those involved in the ghost gun were involved was not immediately available.

Between January and October 2021, 24 of the city’s 330 homicides involved ghost guns, according to LAPD NBC Los Angeles, which told city lawmakers at the time.

“Hundreds of gun control laws are already in the books. Governor News’s statement today is an ongoing attack on California’s best gun owners. NRA West Regional Director Dan Reed told Gadget Clock Digital.” Ask all prosecutors to do their job and bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law. “

Jonathan Turley, one of the country’s top lawyers and a professor of law at George Washington University, said the bill would be “dead on arrival” if the governor described it on Friday.

“Before you allow citizens to enforce sanctions, you must establish that the sanctions themselves are constitutional,” he wrote in a separate article – noting that a recent California law without AR-15s could be repealed, with one outcome pending. Ongoing court battle.

He added that the Supreme Court ruled in December that it would allow Texas abortion providers to challenge state law before it could begin enforcement.

“This is probably true of California law,” he added.

Texas Right to Life is a pro-life group that has supported the new law in Lone Star State and even hosted a website to help whistleblowers take advantage of the law.

“Despite Government Gavin News’ claims, the California bill differs significantly from the legal framework and method of enforcement of the life-saving Texas Heartbeat Act,” Kimberlyn Schwartz, director of media and communications group, told Gadget Clock Digital. “This law adds a personal reason for making or selling ‘assault rifles’ or for violating other gun control laws, which are already criminal offenses in California.”

He added that in both states, the best way to test the constitutionality of both laws is in court.

To Gallagher, the leader of the California Republican Assembly, Newsom’s move is an attempt to dissuade sick people from committing a growing crime.

“He knows he’s in trouble, and he’s using it as a sideline to introduce another gun law, so hopefully people won’t look at his terrible record and pay attention to his quality of life,” he said. “The governor needs to focus his efforts on things that will reduce the cost of living for Californians, actually address homelessness, instead of a one-sided gesture that is not going to do anything to stop gun violence.”

Newsum hinted at its press conference that the bill could be aimed directly at the Supreme Court.

If the Conservative-controlled court upheld Texas law and not California, it would show “hypocrisy,” he argued.

“Or it will force them to reconsider the irrationality of their previous decision,” Newsom said. “There is no policy way that the US Supreme Court cannot uphold this California law. That’s the law they’re up to in Texas. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.