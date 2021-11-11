California Businessman Is Sentenced to 30 Years in $1 Billion Ponzi Scheme
The owner of a California solar company has been sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for organizing a 1 billion ponzi scheme and using the money to buy luxury estates, more than 100 cars and a small league baseball team, according to federal prosecutors. .
Jeff Carpoff, 50, was given a maximum sentence on Tuesday when he and his wife, Palette Carpoff, 47, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to a scheme to sell mobile solar generators to investors, at least half of which did not exist. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. Ms Karpoff is due to be sentenced next week.
From 2011 to 2018, the company claimed, they built 17,000 generators, which are portable power systems, according to a criminal complaint filed in 2020 by prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission. DC Solar, based in Benicia, California, is now closed.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that DC Solar lured investors by making false financial statements and lying about the potential revenue from renting machines known as MSGs, for which they could receive tax credits. The money received by the investors did not come from the lease revenue but from the payments of the new investors, the prosecutor said.
“Because DC Solar lost a lot of money with this fraudulent model, Carpoff and other conspirators completely stopped producing MSGs, selling thousands of MSGs that did not exist,” the prosecutor said.
Seventeen investors lost money in the scheme, according to a SEC complaint. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway was among the investors, the company said in its 2019 quarterly report.
About $ 120 million in assets have been repaid under the scheme, which will be returned to investors, prosecutors said last year.
About $ 8 million of the proceeds went to auction of 148 cars confiscated from the Carpoffs, including the 1978 Pontiac Firebird, which was once owned by actor Bert Reynolds, prosecutors said. They also bought jewelry and sponsorship for the NASCAR vehicle, the plaintiffs said.
“Carpoff’s horrific plan has fueled his desire for luxury and fame,” Sean Ragan, a special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Sacramento, said in a statement on Tuesday.
U.S. Attorney Philip A., acting in the Eastern District of California. Mr Carpoff’s criminal fraud scheme is the largest in the district’s history, Talbert said.
“He claims to be an innovator in alternative energy,” Mr Talbert said in a statement on Tuesday. “But he was really stealing money from investors.”
Mr Karpoff has pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering, prosecutors said. His wife faces up to 15 years in prison next week on charges of conspiracy to commit crimes against the United States and money laundering.
Mr. Karpoff’s lawyer, Malcolm Segal, said in a phone interview on Wednesday that Mr. Karpoff has apologized to investors in a written statement. “He’s upset that he hurt investors and he hurt his family and co-workers a lot,” Mr Segal said.
Tuesday’s sentencing was “certainly a serious court decision,” said William J., Carpoff’s lawyer. The Carpoff family is “struggling with its own crisis,” Portanova said in a phone interview on Wednesday.
The other five have pleaded guilty to the Ponzi scheme and are awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said. According to the SEC’s 2019 statement, it includes an accountant and a contractor who falsified the documents shown to investors.
In 2008, Bernard L. With Madoff accused of running a $ 50 billion ponzi scheme, the SEC is more aggressive in its ponzi scheme lawsuits.
The agency accused Texas radio host William Neil Gallagher of running a Ponzi scheme in 2019 that defrauded listeners of his Christian radio show of at least 23 million. He was sentenced to three life terms in Texas earlier this month.
In April, Zachary J. Horwitz, an actor known as Zach Avery, was arrested on charges of wire fraud and defrauding investors in a Ponzi scheme worth at least 227 million by the agency.
#California #Businessman #Sentenced #Years #Billion #Ponzi #Scheme
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.