California Businessman Is Sentenced to 30 Years in $1 Billion Ponzi Scheme

The owner of a California solar company has been sentenced this week to 30 years in prison for organizing a 1 billion ponzi scheme and using the money to buy luxury estates, more than 100 cars and a small league baseball team, according to federal prosecutors. .

Jeff Carpoff, 50, was given a maximum sentence on Tuesday when he and his wife, Palette Carpoff, 47, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to a scheme to sell mobile solar generators to investors, at least half of which did not exist. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. Ms Karpoff is due to be sentenced next week.

From 2011 to 2018, the company claimed, they built 17,000 generators, which are portable power systems, according to a criminal complaint filed in 2020 by prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission. DC Solar, based in Benicia, California, is now closed.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that DC Solar lured investors by making false financial statements and lying about the potential revenue from renting machines known as MSGs, for which they could receive tax credits. The money received by the investors did not come from the lease revenue but from the payments of the new investors, the prosecutor said.