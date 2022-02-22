World

California camp denies that nonbinary biological male counselors housed with girls after parent concerns

Several parents in the Los Alamitos Unified School District of California have expressed concern about the recent four-day, elementary school camping trip to the Pali Institute – the country’s largest outdoor learning activity – where non-binary, adult counselors are reportedly sleeping in cabins. Girls between the ages of 10 and 11.

One parent alleges that a non-binary counselor, or a counselor who identifies them / herself, verbally abuses a group of girls in a cabin. Andy Wexler, who has been the owner of the outdoor program for 32 years, said staff had resolved issues with the consultant.

Wexler asserted that no girl was placed with biological men who identified her as theirs, in contrast to previous stories claiming that non-binary counselors were biologically male, based on one parent’s account.

“We can tell you for sure that this did not happen. We did our best not to look down on anyone’s pants,” he said. “[I] I have two daughters. I wouldn’t even consider it for a second. “

He continued: “It’s just heartbreaking. I’ve been doing this for 32 years. I have four kids, two of them girls. My goal is to give kids the best activities and the best opportunities and the best life experiences where they can learn, play and grow up.” Get it. And after 32 years of doing it, it kills me. Anyone would even think I’d do something that would endanger someone’s child. It’s just destructive. “

California High School Students Stage Walkout Over District Mask Mandate

But the three parents who spoke to Gadget Clock Digital this week and last week are not blaming the Pali Institute for their concerns. Rather, they want the Los Alamitos School District to address the issue and inform their parents in advance whether their daughters will be placed with non-binary counselors for their own awareness.

“My biggest problem is not Pali’s own policy,” said Rachel Sandoval, mother of a 10-year-old girl who was with a non-binary counselor. “It doesn’t make the district aware of parental policy. That’s my position. Is that inappropriate? Absolutely. But it was only our district’s fault. That’s my position.”

A total of six primary schools have participated in the four-day camping trip this year. The schools were divided into two groups of about 300 students – one who went on a camping trip in January and the other who went on a camping trip in February.

READ Also  Freezing Rain Expected To Make For Dangerous Friday Morning Commute – Gadget Clock

Several groups of girls aged 10 or under, aged 10 to 11, were placed with non-binary counselors, the parents explained. When their daughters returned home and talked to their parents about the trip, there was uncertainty among the parents as to whether their daughters had been placed with biological male or female counselors.

An email from Pali Institute to Sandoval, who has been with the school district for 13 years, said that the outdoor center keeps staff in their designated cabin “in accordance with the laws of the state of California.”

Suzy Johnson, whose fifth-grader went on a camping trip and described the comments made by her mentor, said she spoke to the media about her daughter’s experience because she felt the counselor’s assignment should have “parental consent” and she We want assurance from the school district that there will be more transparency in school travel in future.

“Parents should have consented. Parents should have been aware,” Johnson said.

Her 10-year-old daughter complained that her non-binary counselor at the camp, with whom she had slept in the same cabin on a four-day trip, threatened to pull the girls out of their bunk beds if they got up too early, threatening to pull their braids. After more than five minutes, they threaten to turn off the shower, “never smile” and tell the girls in their cabin that they can’t talk when they hear the other cabins next door “laughing and talking.”

Counselors also told the girls that they shook their heads at a friend because they “thought it was great” and that they no longer talked to their parents, Johnson explained.

Wexler says Pali follows “every rule” and its staff “does not verbally abuse campers.” He added that the camp took “every account seriously” and interviewed the Pali questioner after receiving complaints after a trip to Los Alamos.

Johnson, Sandoval and Grace Johnson, who also have a fifth-grade daughter who took part in the trip, also took issue with the way camp counselors discussed gender pronouns.

When counselors first introduced the children to the camp during their trip in January, they explicitly stated their names and pronouns, telling the campers that if they did not understand the meaning of the pronouns, they could talk to counselors about it, Sandoval complained.

California ethnographic program criticized by opponents as ‘hate for America’, praised by supporters

READ Also  Yolanda Vega retires from New York Lottery after 32 years

“All I know is that my daughter – when I picked her up, she was really upset because when they first went there … the mentors said their names, where they came from, what their favorite animals are – something that has to do with kids. My daughter is not ready to think about these things. She is in fifth grade, 11 years old, learning science, taking astronomy classes, “Johnson said.

Sandoval said that while he understands that California state law requires employers to recognize their employees under the pronouns of their choice, it does not require adults to “introduce and … explain the gender spectrum of 10-year-old children,” Sandoval said.

Parents have requested their dialogue with Superintendent Andrew Palver, Deputy Superintendent Ondria Reed, and their respective principals.

In January, “immediately after returning from Pali, parents at school began to address it,” Sandoval explained. “When some kids start telling their parents, it’s taken to school. And then it’s shared with parents from the second set of classes. [on the trip]. And there’s a gap of three days. “

One parent on the second trip expressed concern about what he heard from other parents to Deputy Superintendent Ondria Reid, who told the parent in an email that she had spoken to three principals, and that none of them had heard any concerns from parents.

Reed did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Gadget Clock Digital.

“[T]Hey, they knew they had a fight with their parents three days before they said goodbye to another 300 kids, “Sandoval said.

The Los Alamitos School District said in a statement that it was “aware of the concerns of the community and parents regarding travel to the 5th grade science camp at Pali Institute Outdoor Education.”

“The district takes all complaints and concerns seriously and is currently investigating the concerns. We are contacting the affected families and, when available, an update will be shared with those families,” a spokesman said.

In an email to parents Tuesday, Superintendent Palver said Pali “complies with legal requirements to ensure individuals participate in gender-neutral benefits according to their gender identity.”

“It may or may not be the gender of the person determined at birth. Privacy rights prevent the public from disclosing information about a person’s identity and thus, we do not have information to share with other people in your student’s cabin. Individuals are primarily identified as ‘female’, and all individuals in the ‘male’ cabin are primarily identified as ‘male’, ”Palver writes.

READ Also  Imran Khan News: Imran Khan to be Junagadh's 'Independence' ambassador like Kashmir

Wexler emphasized that the Pali Institute is recognized by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and the Association for Experiential Education, and that the goal of the program is to teach children about outside experience and leadership.

“We will teach the kids how to dissect the squid. We will take the kids on a trip to nature. They will learn how to build shelters. They will learn how to identify different trees and plants,” he said. “It’s really about teaching kids about the love of nature. Outdoor education is about helping people grow. It’s definitely not about hurting anyone.… So we’re not doing business.”

The Pali Institute said in a statement that it was “an equal opportunity employer and always has, diversity and inclusion in its core values. Its commitment to diversity and inclusion applies equally to its students.”

“The Pali Institute’s priority is to ensure the health, well-being and safety of its students at all times, with strict rules and guidelines that regulate staff interaction with students,” the statement said.

