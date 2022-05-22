California chopper crew rescues man trapped on 500-foot cliff, video shows



NewYou possibly can take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

A helicopter crew in California airlifted a man to security after he was trapped within the face of a 500-foot vertical cliff on Thursday, authorities stated.

Based on the California Freeway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Air Operations, an area fisherman noticed the man clinging to a hill midway down Mosel Rock and known as the hearth division. Musel Rock is positioned close to the city of Dali in San Mateo County.

Nevertheless, when the man’s unsure location prevented rescuers from finding him, hearth officers known as CHP for assist, the company stated.

CHP helicopter H-30 responds and identifies the sufferer. Officers have decided {that a} helicopter rescue would be the most secure.

North Carolina Coast Guard rescues canine that fell overboard at Pamlico Sound

The CHP pilot battled difficult winds whereas hovering 100 toes up the hill and decreasing an officer to the sufferer, the company stated.

Video footage from the CHP officer’s helmet digital camera confirmed him directing the helicopter as he was dropped off at a searching floor on a hillside. As soon as he reached the trapped man, he tied a shoe across the prey and each have been lifted off the hill.

The helicopter took the sufferer and the officer to a close-by touchdown zone, the place the sufferer was handed over to fireside officers, the CHP stated.

No accidents have been reported.

It was not clear how the man was trapped midway down the hill.