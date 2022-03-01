California church shooting: Dad kills 3 kids, turns gun on himself, police say



At least five people, including a suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting at a church in Sacramento, California, on Monday, authorities said.

Gunmen killed three children at a church in the Ardennes-Arcade area of ​​Sacramento around 5 p.m. The dead were pronounced dead at the scene and authorities believe the incident was related to domestic violence. The description of the fifth person, an adult, was not yet available.

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office tweeted, “We are actively monitoring the shooting at a Sacramento church and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies.” “Our thoughts are with the community, the Parisians and everyone affected by this horrific event.”

Law enforcement is investigating and the surrounding roads have been closed since the incident.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter, “There’s a huge police presence in Howe and Ethan and a shot in Howe and Cottage, please avoid the area.” “The sheriff will be at the PIO of the office and at the command post at the home depot in the cottage.”

According to a video posted to local media on Twitter, there was a huge law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT vehicle. They included officers from the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, Sacramento’s KXTV-TV reported.

The three children killed in the shooting were under the age of 15, the sergeant said. Rodney Grossman, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The shots were inside the church. Grossman said, and the identities of those involved have not yet been revealed.

It is believed the shooters and the victims all knew each other, authorities said.

Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra called the incident a “genocide shooting” on Twitter. He advised locals to be vigilant as local law enforcement responded.

Governor. Gavin News also took to Twitter to focus on the shooting, calling it “a senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. Inside a church with kids.”

“Absolutely devastating. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities. We are working closely with local law enforcement,” Newsom tweeted.

This is a developing story.

Editor’s note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking of committing suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).