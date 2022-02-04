California cop shot, 1 suspect nabbed, 2 considered armed and dangerous



A police officer in Pomona, Calif., Was shot in the leg Thursday night and one of the suspects was apprehended.

Two suspects remain on the loose and are considered armed and dangerous.

The officer, who was not immediately identified, is expected to survive. Police appealed to the public to avoid the area. CBS Los Angeles, citing the Los Angeles County Fire Department, reported that the officer was on patrol at about 7:20 pm when there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and three suspects. Pomona is located in Los Angeles County between the Inland Empire and the San Gabriel Valley.

The reason for the gunfire exchange was not released. The suspect was apprehended at about 8 pm, the report said.