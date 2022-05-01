California cop’s death linked to ‘fentanyl toxicity,’ coroner says



Corona officials have confirmed that a San Jose police officer died in March “due to fentanyl poisoning”.

D’Jon Packer, a 24-year-old San Jose police detective and a former runner-up, was found unresponsive during a welfare check at his Milpitas home on March 13.

Santa Clara County Medical Examiner confirmed to KNTV on Saturday that Packer had died from an overdose of the drug. Milpitas police are investigating the death.

San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said his department does not condone drug use and is cooperating with the Milpitas investigation.

Fentanyl’s father, who lost his daughter, demands action at the border: ‘He did not overdose, he was poisoned’

Mata said the police department has scheduled substance abuse prevention training for staff and is providing psychological support services for officers.

“We need to remember that we are not free from the problems that plague society, in this case substance abuse. We as human beings are not perfect, and will be wrong,” Mata said. “Any allegations of illegal drug use by a San Jose police officer are a matter of concern. There are no free passes for police officers, and we will not make excuses.”

Packer was a star returning to San Jose State University before becoming a police officer.

“We all loved Disney Packer and we will miss his contagious smile,” SJSU football coach Brent Brennan said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.