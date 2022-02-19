California DA paints opponent as ‘Gascón clone,’ vows not to let county become like Los Angeles



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Southern California district attorney is running for re-election in a bid to portray his opponent as a clone of George Gascon, a top Los Angeles County prosecutor who has been accused of trying to evade prosecution and retaliation. .

In a campaign video released Thursday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer described Los Angeles as a dirty, crime-ridden city surrounded by homelessness, while Defense Attorney Pete criticized Hardin for being soft on criminals.

“He’s already announced the same lines as George Gascon,” Spitzer is heard saying in a 2-minute video titled “Gotham.” “No bail. No death penalty. No (punishment) extension.”

In a vicious campaign where both sides have thrown mud at their fair share, Spitzer has vowed not to let coastal Orange County be like Los Angeles County, which has grown violent since the COVID-19 epidemic.

Amid wave of crime, La Sheriff calls for dismissal of 4,000 unaccompanied deputies: ‘immoral position’

To reinforce his point, his campaign features the hashtag #NoLAinOC. The video ad begins with security footage of a looting and seizure robbery, criticizing the rise in voiceover crime of former and current elected officials in Los Angeles, and Gascon and two mothers whose son was killed.

One is heard saying, “George Gascon has left us. It’s important for you to know because another Gascon-type Todd wants a job.”

The footage then shows several news clippings alleging sexual misconduct while portraying Hardin as the “Joker” in his “Batman” superhero series as Marine Corps and Orange County Prosecutor. According to the Orange County Register, Spitzer repeatedly accused Hardin of resigning from the military for adultery.

Denial of alleged wrongdoing

Hardin denies any wrongdoing related to sexual misconduct.

On how to hold criminals accountable, Hardin, a former federal prosecutor, also portrayed himself as a progressive who has pledged to fight gun violence and address other underlying issues related to mental health, drug addiction and crime.

In a statement to Gadget Clock, he said the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has been plagued by scandals led by Spitzer.

“Orange County homicide is at a 22-year high, and it’s no surprise that Todd Spitzer is spending all his time talking about other counties,” Hardin said. “Since he became DA, our community has experienced a wave of violence that has not been seen since the 1990s. Survivors of at least five sexual harassment cases should be expelled from a sexual harassment case for abuse, and the death penalty should be executed in California.” To make racist remarks when considering whether. Todd, a black man, is clearly confused about covering up his misdeeds, taking revenge on the victims, and protecting his friends to do his job. “

“To ensure the welfare of our citizens, we can no longer tolerate a politician who is obsessed with shallow rhetoric and shameless self-promotion. We need security, not soundbite,” he added.

Selected after the scandal

For his part, Spitzer, a first-term DA, was elected to office in 2018 after a prisonhouse snitch scandal that resulted in multiple convictions. He was working as a county supervisor and was not in the DA’s office at the time.

BuzzFeed News reports that the Black suspect has been criticized in recent days after a Newport Beach police officer accused him of withdrawing the death sentence in a double-murder case in an attempt to cover up racist remarks about a white woman. He is accused of failing to comment in court during the high-profile murder case.

The response was reported by San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephen, Voice of OC, and lost original approval from Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley.

Gadget Clock has reached out to Spitzer’s campaign, which has refused to discuss racial allegations. Spitzer told BuzzFeed News that it was appropriate for him to discuss the race, which he said was initially held by a defense consultant.