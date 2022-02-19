World

California DA paints opponent as ‘Gascón clone,’ vows not to let county become like Los Angeles

29 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
California DA paints opponent as ‘Gascón clone,’ vows not to let county become like Los Angeles
Written by admin
California DA paints opponent as ‘Gascón clone,’ vows not to let county become like Los Angeles

California DA paints opponent as ‘Gascón clone,’ vows not to let county become like Los Angeles

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Southern California district attorney is running for re-election in a bid to portray his opponent as a clone of George Gascon, a top Los Angeles County prosecutor who has been accused of trying to evade prosecution and retaliation. .

In a campaign video released Thursday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer described Los Angeles as a dirty, crime-ridden city surrounded by homelessness, while Defense Attorney Pete criticized Hardin for being soft on criminals.

“He’s already announced the same lines as George Gascon,” Spitzer is heard saying in a 2-minute video titled “Gotham.” “No bail. No death penalty. No (punishment) extension.”

In a vicious campaign where both sides have thrown mud at their fair share, Spitzer has vowed not to let coastal Orange County be like Los Angeles County, which has grown violent since the COVID-19 epidemic.

Amid wave of crime, La Sheriff calls for dismissal of 4,000 unaccompanied deputies: ‘immoral position’

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer compared his opponent, Pete Hardin, left, to Los Angeles County's top prosecutor, George Gascon, on the right, adding to a new campaign.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer compared his opponent, Pete Hardin, left, to Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor, George Gascon, on the right, adding to a new campaign.
(Getty Images)

To reinforce his point, his campaign features the hashtag #NoLAinOC. The video ad begins with security footage of a looting and seizure robbery, criticizing the rise in voiceover crime of former and current elected officials in Los Angeles, and Gascon and two mothers whose son was killed.

One is heard saying, “George Gascon has left us. It’s important for you to know because another Gascon-type Todd wants a job.”

READ Also  New York City Mayor Eric Adams addresses violence, hate crimes in exclusive one-on-one

The footage then shows several news clippings alleging sexual misconduct while portraying Hardin as the “Joker” in his “Batman” superhero series as Marine Corps and Orange County Prosecutor. According to the Orange County Register, Spitzer repeatedly accused Hardin of resigning from the military for adultery.

Denial of alleged wrongdoing

Contents hide
1 Denial of alleged wrongdoing
2 Selected after the scandal

Hardin denies any wrongdoing related to sexual misconduct.

On how to hold criminals accountable, Hardin, a former federal prosecutor, also portrayed himself as a progressive who has pledged to fight gun violence and address other underlying issues related to mental health, drug addiction and crime.

Reading a poster "George Gascon abandoned LA" Add Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to a campaign.

A poster featuring the campaign of Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer reads “George Gascon Abundant LA.”
(Todd Spitzer)

In a statement to Gadget Clock, he said the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has been plagued by scandals led by Spitzer.

“Orange County homicide is at a 22-year high, and it’s no surprise that Todd Spitzer is spending all his time talking about other counties,” Hardin said. “Since he became DA, our community has experienced a wave of violence that has not been seen since the 1990s. Survivors of at least five sexual harassment cases should be expelled from a sexual harassment case for abuse, and the death penalty should be executed in California.” To make racist remarks when considering whether. Todd, a black man, is clearly confused about covering up his misdeeds, taking revenge on the victims, and protecting his friends to do his job. “

“To ensure the welfare of our citizens, we can no longer tolerate a politician who is obsessed with shallow rhetoric and shameless self-promotion. We need security, not soundbite,” he added.

READ Also  School Infections Rising, Hospitalizations Soar 25% in Week – Gadget Clock

Selected after the scandal

For his part, Spitzer, a first-term DA, was elected to office in 2018 after a prisonhouse snitch scandal that resulted in multiple convictions. He was working as a county supervisor and was not in the DA’s office at the time.

BuzzFeed News reports that the Black suspect has been criticized in recent days after a Newport Beach police officer accused him of withdrawing the death sentence in a double-murder case in an attempt to cover up racist remarks about a white woman. He is accused of failing to comment in court during the high-profile murder case.

The response was reported by San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephen, Voice of OC, and lost original approval from Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley.

Gadget Clock has reached out to Spitzer’s campaign, which has refused to discuss racial allegations. Spitzer told BuzzFeed News that it was appropriate for him to discuss the race, which he said was initially held by a defense consultant.

#California #paints #opponent #Gascón #clone #vows #county #Los #Angeles

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Water main break on 4th Street between Mann and Lincoln Avenue

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment