California delays COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schoolchildren until 2023



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The administration of California Governor Gavin News announced Thursday that orders for its COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren will not happen until at least next summer.

In 2021, Golden State was the first to announce that all school-age children would be vaccinated. The mandate will allow exemptions for medical reasons and for personal trust.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise along the east coast

Newsom says it is awaiting final approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulators to enforce the order.

Although the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone over the age of five be vaccinated against COVID-19 – and everyone aged 12 or older be vaccinated – the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only approved vaccine. . Or authorized for emergency use by children aged 5 to 17 years.

In addition, federal regulators have not yet given final approval to anyone under the age of 16 to use the coronavirus vaccine.

“So based on these two facts – we do not have full FDA approval, and we acknowledge the implementation challenges that schools and school leaders may face – that we are not taking a vaccine requirement for schools this coming academic year and not before July 2023.” “California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly explained in an interview.

PFIZER asks Biontech FDA to approve COVID booster for healthy children aged 5-11

California and Louisiana are the only states to have announced a vaccine mandate for K-12 schools, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy. Washington, DC also has an order.

As COVID-19 cases have decreased since the onset of winter omicron, state officials have lifted or relaxed most epidemic restrictions.

Although about 75% of Californians have been vaccinated, the rate is much lower for children 17 years of age or younger.

State data show that just under 34% of children aged 5-11 have been vaccinated, compared to just over 66.4% of children aged 12-17.

A bill that would bar students from using personal trust exemptions to avoid vaccines is in the hands of Democrat Sen. Richard Pan.

“Until children’s access to COVID vaccination is greatly improved, I believe that a statewide policy for vaccinating COVID in schools is not an immediate priority, although it is an appropriate safety policy for many school districts in the community with good vaccine access.” He is a release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.