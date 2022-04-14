California Dem candidate appears to mock Rep. Steel’s accent: ‘You kind of need an interpreter’



First in Fox: California Republican Representative Michelle Steele The campaign has slammed Democratic opponent Jay Chen for making “racist” remarks that ridiculed the Korean-American congressman’s accent.

Chen, a Democrat who is running against Steele, made the remarks while addressing and addressing a meeting on April 7 in Fountain Valley, California.

“Yeah, so the other day he had another town hall. And, um, it’s hard. Like, we copied it,” Chen said.

“You need an interpreter to understand exactly what he’s saying,” the Democrat added, drawing laughter from the crowd. “The more he talks, the better for us.”

A spokesman for the steel campaign called Chen’s remarks “racist” and called on Democrats to apologize.

“America is a country built on immigrants,” the spokesman said. Michelle Steele is a first-generation Korean-American who speaks English as her third language, and J. Chen’s hateful, racist remarks have no place in our community. Chen gives everyone an explanation, especially following recent reports that he continues to support the Chinese. The Confucius Institute of the Communist Party in our education system. “

The spokesman further hinted at a Washington Free Beacon The report details that in 2010, Chen Hassinda led Confucius as a member of the school board in La Puente to bring the classroom program to the school district.

According to the report, the Confucius Classroom program is bankrolled and run by the Chinese Ministry of Education and is affiliated with the Collegiate Confucius Institute program.

State Department Nominated The Confucius Institute program in 2020, as a propaganda arm of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is “designed to advance Beijing’s global propaganda and propaganda of its harmful effects.”

In addition, CCP officials recognized the Confucius Institute programs as “an important part of China’s foreign propaganda setup.”

Steele’s pronunciation echoed her earlier statement during an indivisible zoom call in late March, when she called Steele, one of the first Korean-American women elected to Congress, “incoherent” and claimed that “she depends on what she does. Republican Talking” Points fed by her husband. ”

The California Democrats have also been supported by Planned Parenthood, the Neudem Action Fund, and the California Democratic Party.

Got the chain too Approval Several prominent Democrats, including Republican Adam Schiff, D-Calif, and progressive Republican Ted Liu, D-Calif.

Steele told “Fox and Friends” in November 2020, after defeating former representative Harley Rowda, D-Calif, that his accent was part of his story and that he “stood up for the American dream.” English is the third language of steel after Korean and Japanese.

Chen’s campaign did not respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.