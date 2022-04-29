California Democrat says parents at school board meetings need ‘a lesson’



A California lawmaker has said parents need to learn a “lesson” at a school board meeting to discuss a bill that would focus on creating more transparency in public school curricula.

California State Senator Connie Leva made the remarks Wednesday in response to a speech by Senator Melissa Melendez in support of her bill, SB-1045, which aims to make the public school curriculum easier for parents to see.

“I just need to say that I don’t know when you last attended the school board meeting. But I think parental involvement is vital, but someone needs to teach one of these parents how to be professional,” Leva said.

He said there are some “concerns” people have at school board meetings who are “shouting at people” and “shouting at people.”

“Shouting at people, yelling at people, running up and down the street, talking and hiccuping students, I think these are some of the concerns people have,” Leiva said.

“So I agree with you, 100%, parents should always be involved, but we should model good behavior for our students,” he added.

In a comment to Gadget Clock Digital, Melendez said the incident shows that Leva and other Democrats are “insulting” parents who exercise their right to be heard.

“Democrats like Senator Levy have nothing but insults from parents who exercise their right to be heard, and they are willing to report that insult. Unfortunately for Senator Leiva and those who think like him, there is no point in parents being silent,” Melendez said.

Jonathan Jacerson, founder of Riopen CA School, told Gadget Clock Digital that Leva could have taken some extreme examples from school board meetings across the country to justify opposition to the bill. He says the school board meetings he attends on a daily basis are not what Leiva describes.

“Most of the board meetings I see and attend every day are okay. And yes, parents can be tough sometimes, but they’re not, you know, crazy running under the isles, you know, hacking,” Jackson said.

Gadget Clock reached Lever but did not return.