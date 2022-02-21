World

California dog reunited with family after being missing for 12 years

20 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
California dog reunited with family after being missing for 12 years
Written by admin
California dog reunited with family after being missing for 12 years

California dog reunited with family after being missing for 12 years

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A California dog was reunited with his family this month after being missing for 12 years, according to authorities.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that a 13-year-old dog named Joey was dumped on a rural property outside Stockton when he received a phone call from an authority that found him Feb. 10 and said he “looked old and ill.”

Animal service officer Brandon Levin rescued the dog, scanned its microchip, and according to the sheriff’s office, he was reported missing in 2010 from Lafayette, California, about 60 miles from where he was found.

A Miami puppy has been rescued after falling off a tail at a beach

Joey was reunited with his family in California this month after disappearing from the state in 2010.

Joey was reunited with his family in California this month after disappearing from the state in 2010.
(San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

“To be honest, I’m still shocked,” said Michelle, Joey’s owner.

Zoey had been missing for so long that in 2015 her microchip maker listed her as “dead” on their records, the sheriff’s office said.

“We found her in the pound when she was 6 months old with her twin sisters … they were with us for about six months, and then we went to the store for about 20 minutes and came back, and she was missing,” said Michelle Canine.

But the owners still had the same phone number, although now living in Benesia, authorities said. The sheriff’s office was able to connect with them and a reunion was held in Rio Vista.

READ Also  Despite Covid Impacts, NYC Tourism Industry on Bumpy Road to Recovery in 2022 – Gadget Clock

The meteorite hit is expected to fetch more than $ 200,000 at the Doughouse auction

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office posted a video of Michelle and Joey officially reuniting.

Zoey is seen reuniting with her owner this month.

Zoey is seen reuniting with her owner this month.
(San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

“I certainly didn’t expect it to ever happen, so I’m really excited,” Michelle said.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

iStock 488614806

#California #dog #reunited #family #missing #years

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  It's Time to Stop Paying for VPNs

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment