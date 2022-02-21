California dog reunited with family after being missing for 12 years



A California dog was reunited with his family this month after being missing for 12 years, according to authorities.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that a 13-year-old dog named Joey was dumped on a rural property outside Stockton when he received a phone call from an authority that found him Feb. 10 and said he “looked old and ill.”

Animal service officer Brandon Levin rescued the dog, scanned its microchip, and according to the sheriff’s office, he was reported missing in 2010 from Lafayette, California, about 60 miles from where he was found.

“To be honest, I’m still shocked,” said Michelle, Joey’s owner.

Zoey had been missing for so long that in 2015 her microchip maker listed her as “dead” on their records, the sheriff’s office said.

“We found her in the pound when she was 6 months old with her twin sisters … they were with us for about six months, and then we went to the store for about 20 minutes and came back, and she was missing,” said Michelle Canine.

But the owners still had the same phone number, although now living in Benesia, authorities said. The sheriff’s office was able to connect with them and a reunion was held in Rio Vista.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office posted a video of Michelle and Joey officially reuniting.

“I certainly didn’t expect it to ever happen, so I’m really excited,” Michelle said.

