California double shooting: Gunfire erupts near San Jose State University campus

California double capturing: Gunfire erupts near San Jose State University campus



California police say a person is battling a life-threatening damage after a double shot Monday morning near the San Jose State University campus.

The incident came about within the 400 block of South 10 Cent, just some steps from campus. Police in San Jose.

“A male sufferer of a life-threatening damage, a feminine sufferer of a non-life-threatening damage,” police mentioned in a tweet.

The motive for the capturing remains to be unclear, and no suspects have been recognized.

San Jose State University at present enrolls about 30,000 college students.

Gadget Clock reached out to the college for digital feedback.