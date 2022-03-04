World

California driver smashes into daycare, at least 19 children taken to hospital

A car crashed into a daycare in California on Thursday afternoon and nearly two dozen children were taken to hospital, a report said.

There were at least 19 children and two staff members at Great Adventures Preschool and Day Care at the time of the crash around 2:30 a.m. in Anderson, a town about 150 miles north of Sacramento.

According to a video taken by Redding’s KRCR-TV at the scene, part of the daycare wall appears to have been completely destroyed after the crash.

The wreckage also dumped debris on the floor under a blue car, which was completely trapped inside the building.

At least 14 children were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the other five children were taken by their parents to the hospital, scene officials told the station.

In Reading, Mercy Medical Hospital confirmed that eight patients had been transferred to the hospital.

KRCR-TV reported that no casualties were reported.

This is a developing story

READ Also  Afghanistan situation deteriorating Talibani fighters married to Afghan girls Forcibly Estimated to reach Kabul in 90 days

