World

California earthquake: Ventura County temblor measured at magnitude 4.0, report says

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
California earthquake: Ventura County temblor measured at magnitude 4.0, report says
Written by admin
California earthquake: Ventura County temblor measured at magnitude 4.0, report says

California earthquake: Ventura County temblor measured at magnitude 4.0, report says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The epicenter was reported at 4.1 on the Richter scale, according to the US Geological Survey.

The measure was later revised to 4.0, Ventura County Star reported.

Los Angeles-based FOX 11 reported that there were no immediate reports of significant injuries or structural damage.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at about 4:45 a.m. PT about four miles northwest of Santa Paula, with an estimated depth of about 16 miles, according to the FOX 11 U.S. Geological Survey.

Experts are shocked by the frequent earthquakes in South Carolina

An earthquake of the same magnitude struck the same area on February 10, the Star reported.

Both earthquakes were considered “very deep” for the Southern California region, geologist Dr. Lucy Jones wrote in a Twitter message.

Saturday’s quake was felt south as far as Long Beach and west as far as Santa Barbara, the Fox 11 report said.

#California #earthquake #Ventura #County #temblor #measured #magnitude #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  NYC Park Dog Deaths May be Linked to Rats – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment