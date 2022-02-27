California earthquake: Ventura County temblor measured at magnitude 4.0, report says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The epicenter was reported below the Pacific Ocean floor, however; no tsunami alert was issued. The epicenter was reported at 4.1 on the Richter scale, according to the US Geological Survey.

The measure was later revised to 4.0, Ventura County Star reported.

Los Angeles-based FOX 11 reported that there were no immediate reports of significant injuries or structural damage.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at about 4:45 a.m. PT about four miles northwest of Santa Paula, with an estimated depth of about 16 miles, according to the FOX 11 U.S. Geological Survey.

Experts are shocked by the frequent earthquakes in South Carolina

An earthquake of the same magnitude struck the same area on February 10, the Star reported.

Both earthquakes were considered “very deep” for the Southern California region, geologist Dr. Lucy Jones wrote in a Twitter message.

Saturday’s quake was felt south as far as Long Beach and west as far as Santa Barbara, the Fox 11 report said.