California family that died in mountains unsuccessfully tried to send text for help: ‘Can you help us?’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A family in California who died while hiking in high temperatures in August tried unsuccessfully to send multiple texts and calls to help family members.

The Mariuposa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released data from Jonathan Geresh’s cellphone, which was the result of months of work by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s forensic team, which revealed that the husband and father had sent a text asking, “Can you help us?” According to the San Francisco Chronicle, he wrote “not heating water or overweight with a baby”.

In the area where the family was hiking, text messages were not sent due to poor cellphone service, investigators said.

California family found dead in hiking trail in extreme heat, dehydration, authorities say

Jonathan Geresh, 41, Ellen Chung, 31, and Aurelia “Mizu” Chung-Geresh, 1, and their family dog ​​were found dead on a hiking trail on August 17, 2021, near the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest.

Geresh and Chung tried to call and text for help using their cellphones, but failed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two made five calls to family members, all after each other, but none of them connected.

In the mysterious death of a family, California authorities have turned to cellphone data and social media

A report published in the autumn revealed that the family died of an extreme heat stroke, as the temperature was like 109 degrees Fahrenheit when their water ran out and there was little shade. The family was found more than 1.5 miles from where their car was parked.

Geresh, a former Google software engineer, was reported missing by a family friend after not returning to work.

Gadget Clock Louis Cassiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.