World

California family that died in mountains unsuccessfully tried to send text for help: ‘Can you help us?’

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
California family that died in mountains unsuccessfully tried to send text for help: ‘Can you help us?’
Written by admin
California family that died in mountains unsuccessfully tried to send text for help: ‘Can you help us?’

California family that died in mountains unsuccessfully tried to send text for help: ‘Can you help us?’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A family in California who died while hiking in high temperatures in August tried unsuccessfully to send multiple texts and calls to help family members.

The Mariuposa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released data from Jonathan Geresh’s cellphone, which was the result of months of work by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s forensic team, which revealed that the husband and father had sent a text asking, “Can you help us?” According to the San Francisco Chronicle, he wrote “not heating water or overweight with a baby”.

In the area where the family was hiking, text messages were not sent due to poor cellphone service, investigators said.

California family found dead in hiking trail in extreme heat, dehydration, authorities say

John Geresh and Ellen Chung recently moved to the Marisopa area with their 1-year-old daughter and dog. The family and the dog all died of extreme heat and dehydration.

John Geresh and Ellen Chung recently moved to the Marisopa area with their 1-year-old daughter and dog. The family and the dog all died of extreme heat and dehydration.
(Steven Jeff)

Jonathan Geresh, 41, Ellen Chung, 31, and Aurelia “Mizu” Chung-Geresh, 1, and their family dog ​​were found dead on a hiking trail on August 17, 2021, near the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest.

Geresh and Chung tried to call and text for help using their cellphones, but failed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two made five calls to family members, all after each other, but none of them connected.

In the mysterious death of a family, California authorities have turned to cellphone data and social media

The hiking trail map shows where the Gerish family was found dead in August.

The hiking trail map shows where the Gerish family was found dead in August.
(US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service)

READ Also  Colorado fires: Wildfires in Boulder County force thousands to evacuate

A report published in the autumn revealed that the family died of an extreme heat stroke, as the temperature was like 109 degrees Fahrenheit when their water ran out and there was little shade. The family was found more than 1.5 miles from where their car was parked.

Sierra National Forest. A family in northern California and their dog have been found dead in a jungle hiking trial.

Sierra National Forest. A family in northern California and their dog have been found dead in a jungle hiking trial.
(US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service)

Geresh, a former Google software engineer, was reported missing by a family friend after not returning to work.

Gadget Clock Louis Cassiano and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

#California #family #died #mountains #unsuccessfully #send #text

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Stray Bullet Strikes MTA Bus In East Harlem; No Injuries – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment