California first state to make official shift to endemic approach to ‘live with’ coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsum outlined a state plan Thursday to formally transfer the coronavirus to an “endemic” method of learning to “live with.”

Nearly two years after the World Health Organization declared the epidemic, the state was the first to formally create a blueprint for an endemic virus, avoiding a lockdown and mask mandate to prevent and respond quickly. The school mask mandate will remain in force for the time being. An announcement on February 28 will notify parents when students will be able to remove them

California lifted its indoor mask mandate Wednesday, although the mandate remains in some counties.

Locals in San Francisco react to the end of the mask mandate: ‘We can’t be masked forever’

“We are taking the crisis to a stage where we will work to survive with this virus,” Newsom told a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday. “There will be no definite end to this epidemic. There is no end line.”

READ Also  Gov. Hochul announces $10 billion investment in state’s healthcare industry

An endemic is one step down from an epidemic and is characterized by manageability due to high immunity.

The state’s approach focuses on literal, smart-shots, masks, awareness, preparation, testing, education and RX, a reference to COVID-19 treatment improvements.

Billions of dollars will be spent on rapid growth or finding new forms, adding healthcare workers, storing tests and pushing back against misinformation.

“We’re going to keep it [Californians] Safe and we’ll be on top of that, “Newsom added.

Republicans have criticized the plan, with State GOP Chairperson Jessica Milan Patterson calling News’s speech “an extra-large aid to word salads.”

He said the governor should “follow the lead of other blue states and end his state of emergency or lift his school mask mandate.” While some emergency executive orders have been revoked, dozens more remain on Thursday.

Newsom plans to set specific goals, such as stockpiling 75 million masks, setting up infrastructure to provide 200,000 vaccines and 500,000 tests a day in the event of an outbreak, and adding 3,000 medical personnel in 3 weeks.

If a new variant is identified, officials will try to determine whether current testing, treatment and vaccines are effective against it within 30 days, and the plan calls for a first-country study of the long-term direct and indirect effects of the epidemic. On both the people and the community.

READ Also  Blast in Lahore Johar Town near terrorist hafiz saeed House at Pakistan

California was the first state to implement the lockdown in March 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

