California girl, 9, shot at mall was waiting to take photos with Easter Bunny, report says



According to local reports, a 9-year-old California girl accidentally fired shots at a mall on Tuesday while a store owner opened fire on the alleged shopkeepers while they were waiting to take pictures with Easter Bunny.

The third-grader, whom the family identified as Ava in FOX11 Los Angeles, was preparing to pose for a photo with Easter Bunny at the Victor Valley Mall in Victorville when the chaos broke out, the girl’s grandmother told the station.

Avar’s mother told the station that she was still in pain and recovering from her injuries.

San Bernardino County deputies said they received a report of a shooting at the mall just before 6:30 p.m., and a child was alerted to the shooting. Deputies helped the child, who was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The mall was subsequently locked down for the rest of the day.

The report said a stray bullet hit the child when authorities said Merkel Cockrell, co-owner of Soul Addix, chased and shot several people for allegedly removing them from the store. He missed the target, hit the child instead and quickly fled the scene.

Cockrell, 20, was located in Nevada around 9 p.m. by Nevada Highway Patrol and was taken into custody on a warrant for attempted murder.

His bail was 1 million.