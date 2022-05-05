California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Roe v. Wade leak: ‘If men could get pregnant…’



California Gov. Gavin News on Wednesday ridiculed abortionists as extremists who are more interested in control than family values.

The Democratic governor’s remarks come days after Politico released a leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion that would effectively overturn the 1973 landmark case of Rowe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

Although the draft represents only one opinion – and there is a tendency for the Supreme Court to change its mind before the final decision – the news has provoked nationwide protests, with advocates for both sides of the issue backing the mid-November deadline.

Newsom argued that “if men could get pregnant, it wouldn’t even be a conversation.”

“This decision is not about empowering families – it’s about extremism. It’s about control,” the governor tweeted. “We will fight for the right to choose.”

The governor spoke at a planned parenting event in Los Angeles to discuss his administration’s efforts to protect the right to abortion in the Golden States.

“We will ensure that women and girls in California … have constitutionally protected rights and their reproductive rights and freedoms,” the governor said, referring to women wearing pink planned parental T-shirts.

Newsom blamed his own party for being too passive on the abortion issue and called for a “counter-attack” to protect fundamental rights.

He cited recent wars across the country, including a Texas law that prohibits abortion after detecting fetal heartbeat, and a Florida law that prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade in kindergarten.

“Where is the Democratic Party?” He asked. “Why don’t we stand more firmly? More firmly? Why don’t we call it that?”

California is planning to become an abortion “sanctuary”, where reproductive rights will be widely protected and patients will be able to travel to other states for services. A proposal seeks to guarantee the right to abortion in the state constitution.

If the Supreme Court overturns Rowe’s ruling, at least 26 states will declare abortion illegal, according to the Gutmachar Institute, an abortion rights advocacy group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.