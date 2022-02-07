California grades President Biden and Golden State Democrats



Californians pointed to the economy when asked to grade President Biden.

“Everything in the economy is coming from his actions,” Hope, who gave Biden a failing grade, told Gadget Clock. “The houses, the market going through the roof, the gas prices, everything you’re buying at the grocery store… it’s all because of him.”

John, from West Hollywood, gave Biden a “C.”

“I feel like a lot of the things he promised he hasn’t delivered on quite yet,” John told Gadget Clock. “A lot of like bringing the country together, I don’t feel like I’ve seen that much.”

LAGS GARCETTI MOCKED FOR RESPONSE TO MICKLESS PICTURE

Todd, of Orange County, said: “With the inflation rate, all the things that are going on with COVID, he’s not getting great marks in my book.”

John was more favorable of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“I like him, I give him a B +,” he said of the Democrat. “Seems like a nice guy. It seems like he’s getting things done.”

When asked to grade Newsom, Riley, from Long Beach, said COVID-19 has been overwhelming.

“We really just want to go out and be able to live our lives,” Riley said. “We want to follow all the mandates, you know, do what the government asked us to, but at the end of the day, we want to go out and still live.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti posed for a photo with Magic Johnson and the mayor of San Francisco at a recent NFL playoff game. None of them were wearing masks. Garcetti later told reporters he held his breath while taking the photo.

“Just abide by your own rules,” Riley said of the photo. “I have no issue with taking your mask down to take a picture. But it shouldn’t be something that you have to defend either.”

Todd told Gadget Clock: “I think he should just own it. I don’t wear a mask either most of the time, unless I have to.”

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.