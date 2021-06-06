California grants permit to Cruise for passenger rides in driverless vehicles



The California Public Utility Fee (CPUC) mentioned Friday (pdf) it has licensed Common Motors-owned self-driving automobile firm Cruise to present driverless passenger service to the general public in its robotaxis.

The CPUC mentioned Cruise is the primary entrant in its driverless pilot program, which lets firms give take a look at rides in vehicles with out drivers. Underneath the phrases of this system, Cruise might not cost passengers for the rides, and the corporate should submit quarterly studies to the CPUC in regards to the vehicles’ operations.

Cruise has been testing its driverless vehicles in San Francisco, and final month utilized for a permit that can permit the corporate to cost for autonomous rides and deliveries in the realm. The corporate unveiled its Cruise Origin, a prototype automobile with no steering wheel, pedals, or any controls usually related to human driving final 12 months. It’s slated to start manufacturing at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant beginning in early 2023. At the moment, most of Cruise’s driverless take a look at vehicles are Chevrolet Bolt EVs.

As well as to Cruise, seven different firms, which embrace Google spinoff Waymo, Zoox, owned by Amazon, and Aurora, have CPUC permits to take a look at driverless vehicles on roads in California, however solely Cruise is permitted to present rides to passengers with no driver on board.

In California, firms want permits from each the CPUC and the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles to take a look at driverless vehicles (and ultimately, to get the vehicles on the highway with passengers). A complete of 55 firms have lively permits from the DMV to take a look at driverless vehicles in California, together with Cruise, however thus far Nuro is the one firm to obtain a deployment permit from the DMV that enables it to function its autonomous vehicles in California commercially. That deployment permit doesn’t permit Nuro to transport passengers, nonetheless.

In January, Microsoft introduced a long-term strategic partnership with Cruise, and mentioned it was becoming a member of a $2 billion funding spherical that pushed Cruise’s valuation to $30 billion.