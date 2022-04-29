California high school baseball players killed in ambush, cops say, with suspect on the loose



A California high school student baseball player has been killed and another is hospitalized after a surprise attack on Thursday, police said.

The Santa Ana Police Department said students were sitting in a car in Santa Ana, 30 miles south of Los Angeles, just before 6:25 p.m. Thursday when a gunman approached Century High School and opened fire.

One died of his injuries and another was taken to hospital. The Orange County Coroner’s Office identified the dead man as 18-year-old Roberto Izello, a resident of the nearby town of Tustin and a senior school baseball player.

He died Friday morning, the Santa Ana Unified School District said.

The second student is a 19-year-old baseball player from Century High School, Fox affiliate KTTV reported. His identity was not disclosed.

A 16-year-old boy was sitting in the back seat of the targeted car but was unharmed. The situation surrounding the incident is being investigated. Authorities have released a video of a potential suspect crossing the road.

In a statement, the school district said it was “deeply saddened” by Ijelo’s death.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the student,” the statement said.

No description of the suspect has been released. Gadget Clock has reached out to the Santa Ana Police Department.