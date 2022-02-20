California high school official says racist graffiti not a hate crime: ‘Prank that went sideways’



A black female student California According to a school district official, the high school has admitted to placing racist graffiti over the water fountain.

“While the person involved in this incident has been identified, we will focus on supporting the healing of students and staff who have been affected by this heinous act of vandalism.” Sacramento City Unified School District Superintendent George Aguilar The district provided Gadget Clock Digital with a statement on Thursday.

Race in the Sacramento City Unified School District and Equity Monitor Mark T. Harris told CBS13 A black student admits to writing “white” and “colorful” on two water fountains At McClatchy High . The school district did not disclose the names of the female students.

“I don’t believe the words in those water fountains were racist,” Harris said, according to CBS13. “I don’t believe it was a hate crime or a hate speech. Part of it is fairly honest because the confessing offender is a young African American woman.”

According to Harris, the security camera also caught the student in the act, describing Jim Crow-style graffiti as a “prank.”

“It was a joke that went unnoticed by my characterization of what the young woman said in her confession,” Harris told a news conference. The Daily Mail reported.

“We don’t know why he did it,” he added. According to the Sacramento bee. “This is not a situation that is like a publicly deliberate move to do something racist, destructive, negative, etc.”

Although Harris said he did not consider graffiti a “hate crime,” local activists disagreed.

“I do not agree that this is not a heinous crime because at the end of the day we understand what it means when you paint a water faucet and whiten another faucet – be it 1950 or 2022,” said Berry Achilles from Voice to CBS. 13 says.

The Sacramento City Unified School District says it is implementing anti-apartheid training for staff, working with law enforcement agencies on the issue, hiring a social justice-centric attorney and promoting “social psychology education,” CBS 13 reported.

Superintendent Aguilar said, “Sack City Unified takes seriously any instance of racial intolerance because such acts harm our students and our entire community.”