California high school students stage mass walkout over district’s mask mandate

11 seconds ago
Hundreds of students at a Northern California high school walked out of class on Tuesday afternoon to protest their district’s mask order, which has been upheld despite statewide restrictions being relaxed.

Photos and a video shared with Gadget Clock show a crowd of masked students gathered outside Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California.

Jennifer Yoder, an Oak Ridge parent and administrator of the Facebook page “Eldorado Hills Republican,” told Gadget Clock that she and other parents sent their children to school without masks.

“It was an indigenous thing for parents and then the kids to work together to get everyone on board,” Yoder told Gadget Clock. He said the children who came to the class without masks were dismissed.

“It just kept growing and growing. And then they finally got up and left those classrooms and ran outside and started protesting,” Yoder said.

Later Tuesday, El Dorado Union High School sent a letter to district parents informing them that it would change its masking enforcement protocol.

“Masking will be done by educating students and telling them to wear masks but no further action will be taken to exclude them from the class,” the district said. “Forward students will not be physically removed from the classroom or receive a disciplinary result to prevent further exclusionary learning.”

The district, which could not be reached for comment, said in a letter that it was bound by a policy set by the Sacramento and California Department of Public Health.

Tuesday’s mass walkout comes a day after Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom delayed a decision to closely monitor the lifting of the California school mask mandate, even as other Democratic governors in the country dropped them in recent weeks.

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, appeared at the California Democratic Party's headquarters in Sacramento, California, on September 14, 2021, after the withdrawal vote.

(Reuters / Fred Greaves)

While many Californians will be able to remove the mask in most indoor settings from Tuesday, schoolgirls and teachers will have to wait. Newsom flagged Monday as the day to review a school-related amendment, then sent a message to the state’s top health official to give a message of delay.

“Today’s message, which I hope is clear, is that a change is not happening today,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in an online announcement. Dhali said his department would re-evaluate on February 28 whether the rules should be changed.

Meanwhile, California has begun lifting its mask mandate for most indoor settings for vaccinated individuals. Until Tuesday, vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors and everyone – whether vaccinated or not – will have to wear masks in high-risk settings such as public transit and nursing homes. Local governments may continue to have their own indoor mask requirements.

Ghali said Monday that while the number of COVID-19 cases in California has dropped by more than 75% since mid-January, the state is still not ready to make masks optional in schools. He declined to answer repeated questions about the role teachers’ unions played in Monday’s decision. He also declined to say whether the requirement for school masks would be met with specific metrics.

File: Kindergarteners wear masks while listening to their teacher during the COVID-19 epidemic at Washington Elementary School on January 12, 2022, in Linwood, California.

(AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)

California has one of the toughest masks and vaccination requirements in the country, Newsom announced last October a COVID-19 vaccine order for all public and private schoolchildren.

Frustration among parents has led some officials to make their own decisions. In a suburb of Sacramento, the Roseville Joint Union High School District School Board publicly rejected a state order last week in a unanimous vote to introduce a “mask optional” policy.

In Riverside County’s Corona Norco Unified School District, where students and parents recently protested the school mask mandate, the district said it has set up a supervised, outdoor area where students can refuse to wear masks to protest or spend school days.

The El Dorado Mountains are located about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

