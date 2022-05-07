California inmates in separate prisons killed in attacks



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Two inmates were killed this week in separate prison raids at separate prisons in California, officials said.

Sydney Kang, 31, died at around 10 a.m. Thursday after an attack on an amusement park at the Corn Valley State Prison in Delano. He was treated for his injuries in prison but died shortly afterwards.

Kong has been in custody since 2014 and is serving a 14-year sentence for assault with the potential for serious bodily harm in Los Angeles County, officials said. He had a serious criminal conviction before him and this was his second strike.

Authorities believe detainees Anthony Ramirez and Michael Caldera were behind the attack. The weapons used appear to have been made by the detainees and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Ramirez, 40, was jailed from Los Angeles County in 2008 and is serving a life sentence on parole. Two years ago, he got 12 more years for seriously assaulting someone in a Kern County jail, and last year he got two more years for possessing or making a deadly weapon, officials said.

Caldera, 35, was sent to prison from San Bernardino County in 2010 and was sentenced to 71 years and four months in prison for second-degree armed robbery, authorities said.

Edgar Delgado, 39, died Tuesday evening after being attacked by another inmate armed with home-made weapons at the highest security practice yard in the Salinas Valley State Prison in Soleda, prison officials said.

Correctional facility officials stopped the attack using chemical agents, officials said.

The death is being treated as a homicide and the names of other detainees have not been released.

Delgado has been serving a life sentence since 2008 with the possibility of parole. He was convicted in Los Angeles County of attempting to kill a peace officer or firefighter with a firearm first-degree, a former convict of operating a firearm with extreme negligence and possession of a firearm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.