California is being sued over its rule on solar power installers.
Fearing that growth in California’s solar power sector could stall, a union representing the industry has sued the state over new restrictions on who can install batteries on home solar units.
In the lawsuit, which was filed Friday, the California Solar and Storage Association asked the Superior Court of California in San Francisco to reverse the rule change and allow existing training standards to remain in place for those who use the increasingly popular solar system. Install the panel and battery. system
“This is devastating to California’s solar industry and the state’s ability to build a clean energy future,” the association’s executive director Bernadette Del Chiaro said in an interview. “What they’re saying is that this stuff is so dangerous that only certified electricians can do it. We have no evidence, no evidence that there is a problem.”
Ms Del Chiaro said the new rules would affect hundreds of solar companies and 35,000 workers in the state. And electricians are already in high demand for construction projects and other services, he said, adding that finding enough people to meet the need would make it nearly impossible for solar and battery companies to distribute their products.
In two rule changes in July, the Contractor State Licensing Board voted to prohibit solar contractors from installing batteries in an effort to promote the safe installation of electrically connected equipment, which requires some workers to be certified electricians. Utility companies are exempt from the requirement, which takes effect November 1.
The board’s law chief, Michael Jamnetsky, acknowledged on Tuesday that the action could have unintended consequences. But he said the aim of the board is to help contractors continue their work. “No market disruption was intended,” he said.
California so far leads the country in solar installations, prompting former government Arnold Schwarzenegger’s push for solar panels to one million homes — a goal the state reached in December 2019 — and largely fossil fuels. Expand solar farms and other clean energy resources to address the effects of climate change – from efforts to replace power plants.
Solar panels now sit on top of roofs, desert sands and agricultural fields from coast to coast, although the power source provides less than 4 percent of electricity generation nationwide. In a report this month, the Energy Department said solar power could help meet President Biden’s carbon-reduction goals, but the nation needs as much as 45 percent of its electricity from the sun.
In California, rooftop panels make up about 50 percent of the state’s solar market, and installers make up about three-quarters of the industry’s work force, Ms. Del Chiaro said.
Rooftop solar and batteries have become increasingly popular as climate change-related extreme weather events, including wildfires and brutally high temperatures, have led to blackouts and power outages.
The rooftop solar industry is also fighting with utility companies in California over the compensation that consumers receive for the electricity their systems provide to the electric grid. Utilities want to add more fees while cutting credits passed to consumers, known as net metering, by 80 percent from current dollar-per-dollar gains.
The net metering problem is being reviewed by the California Public Utilities Commission.
With the licensing board’s rule changes, Ms. Del Chiaro said California is moving in the opposite direction to the state and country’s climate objectives.
“It’s completely unfair,” she said.
