California is being sued over its rule on solar power installers.

Fearing that growth in California’s solar power sector could stall, a union representing the industry has sued the state over new restrictions on who can install batteries on home solar units.

In the lawsuit, which was filed Friday, the California Solar and Storage Association asked the Superior Court of California in San Francisco to reverse the rule change and allow existing training standards to remain in place for those who use the increasingly popular solar system. Install the panel and battery. system

“This is devastating to California’s solar industry and the state’s ability to build a clean energy future,” the association’s executive director Bernadette Del Chiaro said in an interview. “What they’re saying is that this stuff is so dangerous that only certified electricians can do it. We have no evidence, no evidence that there is a problem.”

Ms Del Chiaro said the new rules would affect hundreds of solar companies and 35,000 workers in the state. And electricians are already in high demand for construction projects and other services, he said, adding that finding enough people to meet the need would make it nearly impossible for solar and battery companies to distribute their products.