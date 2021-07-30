California Is Dominating at the Olympics
Surfing and skateboarding, sports of Californian origin, made their meteoric debut this year at the Olympics. And true to form, the Californian athletes have also performed well at the Games so far.
Of the 613 athletes competing from the United States, more than one in five is from California, according to the Census Bureau. That doesn’t include the dozens of others who didn’t grow up here but competed for California college teams, like Stanford, which one expert says sent more athletes to the Olympics than any other college.
The California contingent in Tokyo – including people who live here or attended college here – helped the United States win 13 of their 41 medals on Thursday night. Florida can so far claim 11 medals this year, while most states only have a few under their belt.
The Olympics are only halfway there, and there are still plenty of events to come where California athletes can shine. Here’s a look at some of the notable wins as well as upcoming competitions. All hours, of course, are Pacific:
Californian medalists
For the first time in 13 years, softball has returned to the Olympic stage. Ten of the 15 players on the US team, which won a silver medal, were from California. Pitcher Monica Abbott is of Salinas and receiver Aubree Munro is of Brea.
Kelsey Plum, de Poway in San Diego County, helped the United States win a gold medal in women’s three-on-three basketball, which made its Olympic debut this year.
A three-person dressage team won a silver medal in the United States, their best result since 1948. Sabine Schut-Kery is of Thousand Oaks and Steffen Peters of San Diego.
Swimming races feature many California college stars, but perhaps no one is as well-known as Katie Ledecky, a Stanford graduate who won three Olympic medals this year for a total of nine in her career. Ryan Murphy, Katie McLaughlin and Abbey Weitzeil, who all swam for UC Berkeley, also won medals in Tokyo.
Upcoming Events Featuring Californians
Golf: Two Southern California golfers, Xander Sc Chaudele and Collin Morikawa, have had a good start so far. The men’s gold medal match kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Danielle Kang, who attended Pepperdine University and went to high school in Thousand Oaks, is one of the top ranked golfers in the world. The women’s gold medal game will be broadcast on August 7 at 11:30 p.m.
Women’s Beach Volleyball: April Ross, three-time Olympian from Costa Mesa, and Alix Klineman, from Manhattan Beach, are a promising duo. The gold medal game will be broadcast on August 5 at 7:30 p.m.
After a brief respite this week, in which some Californians have seen rain for the first time in months, operators of the state’s energy grid are once again urging residents to conserve electricity as temperatures soar.
Faced with persistent drought and the constant risk of forest fires, northern California winemakers are trying to meet the new challenges brought on by climate change.
About 1,500 employees left Activision Blizzard’s Santa Monica office this week following a state lawsuit against the company. Employees call on executives to take sexual harassment seriously amid accusations of a “frat boy” culture in the workplace.
In a new ranking, San Francisco was named the best city in the country to go without a car.
The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday that all students and staff in person will be required to undergo weekly Covid testing, regardless of their immunization status, according to the Los Angeles Times. The district, which previously maintained this rule only for those who are not vaccinated, says the policy change is due to the rise of the Delta variant.
A Huntington Beach restaurant warns it will only serve unvaccinated customers, the New York Daily News reports. The same restaurant, while defying Covid-19 regulations last year, accepted loans from the federal government to help businesses affected by the pandemic, reports The Press-Enterprise.
