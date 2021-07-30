California Is Dominating at the Olympics

Hello.

Surfing and skateboarding, sports of Californian origin, made their meteoric debut this year at the Olympics. And true to form, the Californian athletes have also performed well at the Games so far.

Of the 613 athletes competing from the United States, more than one in five is from California, according to the Census Bureau. That doesn’t include the dozens of others who didn’t grow up here but competed for California college teams, like Stanford, which one expert says sent more athletes to the Olympics than any other college.

The California contingent in Tokyo – including people who live here or attended college here – helped the United States win 13 of their 41 medals on Thursday night. Florida can so far claim 11 medals this year, while most states only have a few under their belt.

The Olympics are only halfway there, and there are still plenty of events to come where California athletes can shine. Here’s a look at some of the notable wins as well as upcoming competitions. All hours, of course, are Pacific:

Californian medalists

For the first time in 13 years, softball has returned to the Olympic stage. Ten of the 15 players on the US team, which won a silver medal, were from California. Pitcher Monica Abbott is of Salinas and receiver Aubree Munro is of Brea.

Kelsey Plum, de Poway in San Diego County, helped the United States win a gold medal in women’s three-on-three basketball, which made its Olympic debut this year.

A three-person dressage team won a silver medal in the United States, their best result since 1948. Sabine Schut-Kery is of Thousand Oaks and Steffen Peters of San Diego.

Swimming races feature many California college stars, but perhaps no one is as well-known as Katie Ledecky, a Stanford graduate who won three Olympic medals this year for a total of nine in her career. Ryan Murphy, Katie McLaughlin and Abbey Weitzeil, who all swam for UC Berkeley, also won medals in Tokyo.

Upcoming Events Featuring Californians