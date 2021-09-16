WASHINGTON – The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, an influential Washington-based think tank, has appointed California Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar as its new president.

Mr. Cuellar, who is followed by Tino, spent a decade on Stanford University’s faculty specializing in international relations before becoming a judge in January 2015. He also served as a special assistant to the Obama White House.

In an interview, he said he plans to focus on complex emerging global challenges, including climate change and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence.

He also said he would bring “a new perspective” to the situation: Mexico-born Mr. Kueller, 49, immigrated to the United States at age 14 and became a US citizen at age 21. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University before attending Yale Law School, and then a Ph.D. in Political Science from Stanford.