California Judge Kueller to Lead Carnegie Endowment
WASHINGTON – The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, an influential Washington-based think tank, has appointed California Supreme Court Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar as its new president.
Mr. Cuellar, who is followed by Tino, spent a decade on Stanford University’s faculty specializing in international relations before becoming a judge in January 2015. He also served as a special assistant to the Obama White House.
In an interview, he said he plans to focus on complex emerging global challenges, including climate change and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence.
He also said he would bring “a new perspective” to the situation: Mexico-born Mr. Kueller, 49, immigrated to the United States at age 14 and became a US citizen at age 21. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University before attending Yale Law School, and then a Ph.D. in Political Science from Stanford.
He is William J. Burns, a career diplomat who was appointed by President Biden earlier this year as director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Mr Biden chose several other Carnegie personnel for key jobs in his administration, including his White House communications director, Jen Psaki, and the State Department’s chief of policy planning staff, Salman Ahmed.
Mr Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, was a non-resident senior fellow at Carnegie when he worked with Mr Ahmed and several other co-authors on a plan of “foreign policy for the middle class”, a recurring The Biden administration topic was previewed. . Mr Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, had office as a distinguished politician at Carnegie.
The Carnegie Endowment was founded in 1910 by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who hoped to “accelerate the abolition of international war”. With an annual budget of $40 million, it is home to 250 scholars worldwide, many with previous government experience, who study and shape American foreign policy.
Mr Kueller said the Carnegie Endowment is “committed to improving global cooperation without being naive,” and aims to “take on a set of challenges that academics can identify and turn into actionable global policies.”
His appointment is effective from November 1.
Endowment operates offices in Moscow, New Delhi, Beirut, Beijing and Brussels; Mr. Kueller plans to open a West Coast office in Silicon Valley.
In a statement, Penny Pritzker, chairman of the Carnegie Endowment Board, a former secretary of commerce during the Obama administration, said that Mr. Kueller brought “an intellectual load that will help us in our impressive work to build peace and prosperity.”
Condoleezza Rice, a former Secretary of State and Stanford University Provost who now heads Stanford’s Hoover Institution, a conservative research center, called Mr Kueller “incredibly energetic” and said that his background as an immigrant helped him Gave appreciation for diversity, some sir. Kueller described himself as an important target.
Mr. Kueller was President Barack Obama’s Special Assistant for Justice and Regulatory Policy. As a faculty member at Stanford, he served as director of the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.
#California #Judge #Kueller #Lead #Carnegie #Endowment
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.