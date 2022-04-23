California Judge sentences man linked to sexual abuse of more than 20 kids



A California federal judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for sexually abusing more than 20 children, recorded and distributed on the Internet, prosecutors said Friday.

In a courtroom, Judge Andre Birot Jr. described the actions of John Richard Brinson Jr., 26, and members of his child exploitation ring as “evil.”

The judge added, “I don’t know how to say it.”

The sentence came after Brinson was convicted in July of one count of involvement in a child exploitation initiative and four counts of making child pornography. Each count represents a different victim.

U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison said the children in the videos were shouting at Brinson and other members “for joy … in pain”.

“The life sentence imposed in this case has been confirmed by the defendant’s brutal and violent torture of children, some of whom were pictured screaming in agony,” he said. “The Child Abuse Enterprise has affected more than 20 victims – children who have been sexually abused, sometimes repeatedly, only to the delight of the accused and his associates.”

Brinson’s history of sexual abuse of minors dates back to at least 2016 and 2017, when he distributed and advertised videos of sexual abuse of 5-year-olds on the Internet, prosecutors said.

On an anonymous website, he hid his identity and eventually met his two co-defendants, Arlan Harrell and Moises Martinez.

Prosecutors said Harrell and Martinez would take turns bringing the children to Brinson’s home, where they had abused them while recording actions.

Harrell has separately pleaded guilty to involvement in a child exploitation initiative, child pornography, the production of child pornography and the possession of a minor for the purpose of possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to life in prison in February.

Martinez was not sentenced to life in prison but was sentenced to 55 years in prison after pleading guilty to involvement in a child abuse initiative and creating child pornography.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.