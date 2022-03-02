California law students shout down Georgetown scholar, viral video shows



Ilia Shapiro, a constitutional scholar who recently found herself in hot water due to a tweet about President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, was shouted at by law students in San Francisco, videos show.

Shapiro attended a discussion at the University of California’s Hastings College of Law on Tuesday afternoon about Justice Stephen Brayer’s Supreme Court vacancy, but was stopped by protesters who pushed him to the desk and chanted “Black lawyers matter.”

The protesters carried signs that referred to Biden’s Supreme Court nominee as “I am no less,” “I support black women,” and “Ketanji Brown Jackson.”

UC Hastings sent a letter to students on Wednesday morning condemning the protesters’ behavior, saying it violated the code of conduct.

“The act of silencing a speaker is fundamentally contrary to the school’s values ​​as an institution of higher learning; it is the opposite of the educational mission of training students for a profession where they will win through the power of analysis and reasoning,” the school said in a letter obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

Shapiro, who was recently named executive director and senior lecturer at the Georgetown Center for the Constitution, faced widespread criticism in January when he later admitted he posted a “bad word” tweet about Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court. The court.

Shapiro pressured Biden to choose a progressive, Obama-appointed judge, Srinivasan, an Indian-American, and he regretted that Biden’s promise would force him to choose a “less black woman.”

Shapiro later deleted the tweet and apologized for his comments.

“The dignity and worth of a person does not and should not depend solely on any immutable trait,” he wrote. “Those who know me know that I am sincere about these feelings, and I would be more than happy to meet someone who has doubts about the quality of my heart.”

Shapiro was placed on administrative leave on January 31 after an investigation was pending and hundreds of students signed a letter calling for his dismissal.

Shapiro tweeted, “I am hopeful that the Georgetown investigation will be fair, impartial and professional, although there is not really much to investigate.”

“I am confident that this will be the only reasonable conclusion: my tweet does not violate any university rules or policies, and is indeed protected by Georgetown policy on free speech,” added Shapiro. “Accordingly, I look forward to proving and looking forward to joining my new colleagues in the short term.”

