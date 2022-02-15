World

California leaving school mask mandate in place despite lifting indoor mask mandates elsewhere

The state of California is not lifting the school mask mandate, despite allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in most indoor spaces starting Tuesday.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon, adding that the school’s February 28 mandate and other COVID-19 protocols would be re-evaluated.

Ghali assured that the order would eventually be revoked for schoolgirls, maintaining that “the question is when, if not.”

Effective Tuesday, orders for California masks for most indoor venues will be revoked. Masks will still be needed in schools, as well as in public transit, healthcare facilities and airports.

Los Angeles County maintains its own order independent of state regulations, and according to the county’s director of public health, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, indoor masking will be required for at least a few more weeks.

(AP / Jeff Chiu)

Bowser lifting DC mask mandate for bar, gym, concert, but not school

California’s policy echoes that of Washington, D.C., where Mayor Muriel Bousser announced Monday that the city would raise its Mask requirements For many public venues, including bars, restaurants and schools, its mask mandates will be maintained. Schoolgirl.

The city’s vaccine mandate for indoor venues will also expire on Tuesday.

(Olivier Doulieri via Getty Images / AFP)

“Because of the hard work we’ve seen since the Omicron Wave entered the district in December, cases have dropped by more than 90% and hospital admissions have dropped by 95%,” Bosser said. “We’re in a much better place now.”

Tyler Olson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

