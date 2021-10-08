California makes it much harder for companies to cover harassment and abuse with NDAs

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Silenced No More Act Thursday night—a landmark law penned by state Senator Connie Leva (D-Chino) that should protect workers who speak out about harassment and discrimination, even if He must have signed it. non disclosure agreement.

Pinterest whistleblower Ifoma Ozoma began pushing the bill last year, after coming forward with accusations of racism against the tech company. She knew that she was partially protected by the Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act, a Me Too-era law that banned NDAs in sexual harassment cases, but it was soon realized that the bill was another Doesn’t provide protection for type abuse.

Now, that’s changing. Workers in California will be legally protected to speak out about discrimination based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, disability, and age. You can see the changes in detail here.

The law could have huge implications for the tech industry, which is famous for signing extremely restrictive NDAs for workers. While it will only protect employees in California, Ozoma plans to expand it to other parts of the United States.

The bill is sponsored by the California Employment Lawyers Association, Earthseed of Ozoma, and Equal Rights Advocates. It will be effective from January 1, 2022.

Pinterest actively agreed to block workers from signing NDAs that barred them from discussing “his personal experiences on Pinterest” in April, following Ozoma’s allegations, but months before the law was passed. . However, Apple declined to clarify by adding language to its employment agreements to discuss workplace harassment and discrimination after workers and Apple shareholders pressured the company with a shareholder resolution.