California man arrested after woman’s Foot Locker stabbing caught on video

11 seconds ago
Chaos erupted during the release event of the new Nike sneakers at the Los Angeles Foot Locker Store on Wednesday, when a woman was stabbed in a fight between people waiting in line, the video shows.

TMZ, which received the video and released a censored version, reported that an eyewitness saw an argument turn violent – and finally a stabbing attack that sent a woman to hospital and a man to a county jail.

The video shows a group of men, both men and women, fighting on the sidewalk outside a store on Melrose Avenue. A man wearing a black T-shirt allegedly jumped over an obstacle and stabbed a woman in the middle before fleeing.

Graphic Content Alert

Freeway Sciences slams Los Angeles The Gascon as snubbed deputies shout obscene cries at his town hall with public defenders

Police told Gadget Clock Digital that they arrested 37-year-old Daryl Jones on charges of assault with a deadly weapon about an hour after the 2:20 p.m.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, where she was listed as “unknown.”

Jones is being held on 115,000 bail in LA County Jail, records show.

The stabbing occurred at a foot locker store on Melrose Avenue, where Shawn Laval Smith allegedly stabbed UCLA grad student Brianna Kuffer to death while working at his furniture store at Craft House last month.

(Google Maps)

READ Also  AG releases videos of Catskill man who died after being tased by police

Smith’s sentencing hearing was set for Thursday, late April.

Los Angeles, like other major American cities, is experiencing a sharp rise in violent crime. At the same time, progressive activists are pushing for a “defense of the police” and Democratic District Attorney George Gascon is facing a second appeal for policy criticism, with victims’ families saying they are too lenient with violent criminals – even convicted murderers.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a press conference on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon speaks at a press conference on December 8, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Robin Beck / AFP Getty Images)

Los Angeles Neighborhood Group installs license plate readers to tackle crime wave in Melrose

Earlier this week, the DA spoke of the success of his office in removing five convicted felons from the death penalty.

Last year, as shootings and robberies increased in the area, community group Melrose Action raised thousands of dollars to install license plate readers in the area.

An alleged dispute over a raffle in a wave of crime involved the shooting death of an employee of a local shoe palace.

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano and Sarah Rampoff contributed to this report.

READ Also  After Months as a Covid Success Story, China Tries to Tame Delta

