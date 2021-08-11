California Man Claims QAnon Made Him Kill His Children, F.B.I. Says

A California surf instructor confessed to killing his two children with a speargun after kidnapping them, telling investigators his belief in conspiracy theories known as QAnon had prompted him to do so, the authorities announced on Wednesday.

The father, Matthew Taylor Coleman, of Santa Barbara, drove his 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter to Mexico over the weekend and shot them dead on Monday, according to an FBI investigator.

In a nine-page criminal affidavit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, the FBI special agent wrote that Mr. Coleman told authorities he knew what he had done was wrong, but that was the only solution. who would save the world.

“Mr. Coleman said he believed his children were going to become monsters and therefore had to kill them,” Special Agent Jennifer Bannon wrote. Coleman explained that he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and received visions and signs that his wife, AC, possessed snake DNA and passed it on to her children.