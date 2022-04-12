California man killed after car runs him over while trying to steal its catalytic converter, police say



A man was killed Monday in a car crash trying to steal a catalyst converter from Sacramento, California, authorities said.

Officers responded around 4:45 a.m. to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in the 8100 block of Timberlake Way, KXTV quoted Sacramento police as saying.

The number of catalytic converter thefts is on the rise across the country in 2022

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found one person with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the man as 26-year-old Jose Adolfo Rangel, according to local reports.

Investigators say they believe Rangel tampered with the car to steal the car’s catalytic converter before the collision.

Catalyst converters are part of a vehicle exhaust system and control emissions. It contains precious metals that criminals can cut in seconds and sell at scrap yards for profit. Replacing a stolen catalyst converter can cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars.

Theft of catalytic converters has increased in cities across the country this year.

Minneapolis police reported a 38% jump in catalyst conversion theft compared to the same period last year. Dallas increased 20%, and Philadelphia police increased 172%. Officers have increased by about 87%, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

