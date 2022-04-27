California man posed as girl to allegedly lure 80 children into making porn, police say



Police say a California man was arrested Tuesday and charged with allegedly posing as a girl to seduce more than 80 children into creating pornographic videos online.

Demetrius Carl Davis, 24, was arrested by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation identified more than 80 child victims as alleged that Davis prepared to save and film sexual activity saved on his cell phone and computer, Sacramento Fox 40 reports. Has done 8

The sergeant, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said Davis often posed as “Lizzie” to communicate with children between the ages of 6 and 13 before agreeing to have and record sexual activity with their siblings or other children. Rod Grossman.

“What’s particularly disturbing about this outfit is that our suspects told these kids to have sex with their siblings, other relatives and other kids that they know and film it, and then send that video to our suspects,” Grossman said. A video address.

Police said Davis reached out to the children via social media, where he had multiple accounts. Fox 40 reported that he is believed to have contacted more than 100 children from the United States and various other countries.

In December, police conducted a search warrant for Davis’ residence, where they found “numerous” devices, including sex recordings, they said.

“At the time, we didn’t have enough evidence on site to arrest him, but we did take all that electronics,” Grossman added. “Over the last several months, we’ve analyzed all of them forensically and identified 80 different victims and 15 to 20 more internationally, which we have not yet identified.”

Grossman said the abuse could begin in late 2020. She encouraged parents to take an active part in learning who their children interact with online.

“Every electronic device connected to the Internet is like an open window to the whole world. You have no idea who is talking to your child,” he said.

Davis was arrested on suspicion of having sex with a child under the age of 14.