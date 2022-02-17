California man stranded off the coast helped to safety by harbor seal, he says



A California man experienced near-death after falling from his boat into the Pacific Ocean last night, but a port seal survived after returning safely after a five-hour swim, according to a report Wednesday.

The Mirror reported that Scott Thompson, a marine urchin diver, was trapped in the Santa Barbara Channel at midnight when he fell from his boat while his motor was still running.

Miles off the coast, and in the cold coastal waters wearing only a T-shirt and shorts, Thompson faced a depressing situation.

“I thought to myself, ‘Great, I’m going to die this way,'” Botter said, according to the report. “I’m going to die today.”

As Thompson tried to catch the boat, he realized it was overtaking him, he told the outlet.

“When I realized, well, we had a problem,” Thompson said, according to ABC 7 in Los Angeles. “And I started swimming as hard as I could towards the boat, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that it was going farther, I’m not getting any closer.”

Thompson immediately thought of his family and was inspired to return home to his wife and two children.

“Just keep swimming, you have to go to your family. I was destroying myself, with my mind, just my daughters and my son growing up without me, and my wife, you know, has no husband to support her,” Thompson said.

He planned to swim on an oil platform that was closer to shore and soon got help from marine mammals, he explained.

“I wasn’t thinking about sharks or anything like that until I heard this splash. It was a medium-sized port seal,” Thompson said. “The seal will go under the water and he got up and pushed me. He came up like a dog and pushed your legs.”

“Did I know, hey, this guy’s in trouble, hey, go ahead dude?” He added, ABC 7 reported.

The crew members on the oil platform treated Thompson, who was then taken to a hospital, the report said.