California man survives 75-foot fall from mountain tramway area, officials say

A California man has survived a minor injury after falling 75 feet from a mountainous area at the top of a tramway system, according to a report.

An unidentified man fell off the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which carries visitors 2.5 miles across the Sonoran Desert at the top of Mount San Jacinto, about 8,500 feet above the desert. The Los Angeles Times reports that he climbed over the railroad this weekend and slipped.

Greg Perdy, vice president of marketing and public affairs at Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, told the outlet that a restaurant worker at the top of the summit saw the man fall and immediately called emergency services.

The man landed in an icy area and the ice situation prevented the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter from assisting in the rescue effort, the paper said.

Riverside County Fire spokeswoman April Newman said Riverside County Fire spokeswoman April Newman reportedly, instead, well-equipped firefighters lowered a stretcher to rescue the man, who was denied medical treatment due to minor injuries.

#Tramic UPDATE – Firefighters successfully rescued the patient, bringing him safely to the top of the tram. The patient was not injured. – CAL Fire / Riverside County Fire Department (ALCALFIRERRU) February 13, 2022

The Riverside County Fire Department initially released a statement saying the man fell from 300-feet, but shared an update that the fall was from 75-feet.

“Our first priority is not how this happened, but how a patient is doing during our rescue,” Newman added, according to the report.

The man and a guest who were with him left on the tramway, officials said.