California man who forced plane to divert to Kansas City allegedly said ‘we’re going to bring down the plane’



An affidavit states that a California man was held in federal custody when he tried to open the exit door of a plane in the middle of a cross-country flight on Sunday and told a flight attendant that “we are going to bring the plane down,” according to an affidavit.

Juan Remberto Rivas, 50, had to be subdued by other passengers and flight attendants with a jeep tie and tape. He is facing a count of harassment and intimidation of a flight attendant.

About two hours on the flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., Rivas told a flight attendant that people were “trying to hit him and they followed him on the plane,” according to the affidavit.

The flight attendant offered to take Rivas to another seat, but he ended up near the front of the plane in the flight attendant’s work area and at one point said “we’re going to land the plane.”

Another passenger told the FBI he realized something was wrong and went to the front, where he said Rivas was “holding a glass bottle in one hand and trying to open the cockpit door in the other.” Rivas also allegedly tried to open the plane’s exit door at one point.

He allegedly threatened Rivas when flight attendants tried to stop him.

According to the affidavit, a flight attendant told the FBI, “Rivas then grabbed some plastic silverware, removed the napkin wrapped around it, and placed the plastic silverware in the sleeve of his shirt and held it like a jerk.” “Then he grabbed a small champagne bottle by the neck and tried to break the bottle at the counter.”

As the plane took off for Kansas City, the other passengers joined the flight attendants to subdue Rivas.

“While people were trying to subdue him and everything, the same flight attendant ran back and grabbed him like a coffee pot, went to the front and started hitting the man on the head,” Moaz Mostafa, a passenger on the plane, told Gadget Clock Digital on Sunday.

Rivas was restrained with a zip tie and tape until the plane landed, where police were waiting for him.

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a directive in November to prioritize federal criminal justice on the plane after an increase in disobedient midwifery behavior during the epidemic.