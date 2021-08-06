California Mandates Covid Vaccines for Indoor Health Care Workers

California and Hawaii are stepping up pressure on public and healthcare workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

California health officials on Thursday ordered more than two million health care workers across the state to be vaccinated, largely removing an option to allow unvaccinated employees to undergo regular testing instead. .

In Hawaii, Gov. David Ige on Thursday signed an emergency proclamation that requires all state and county employees to provide vaccination status by Aug. 16 or to undergo weekly testing.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, included testing as an alternative to inoculation when he ordered state employees and healthcare workers to be vaccinated.