California mask mandate ignored by high-profile celebrities spotted enjoying Super Bowl LVI

Several high-profile celebrities were featured on NBC’s telecast of the Super Bowl in violation of California’s indoor mask mandate.

Social media erupted when J-Z, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen enjoying the game without masks when they were not eating or drinking, a Violation California Indoor Mask Mandate, effective February 15.

February 13, 2022: A look outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Dave McCormick in ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ ad during Super Bowl

Twitter users quickly pointed out that children in California are forced to wear masks and school uniforms and submit with strict coronavirus restrictions. Forcibly In some cases eat out in the rain.

“Here are videos of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California has to wear them to school tomorrow,” tweeted Clay Travis of Outkick.com. “They must have been holding their breath throughout the game.”

Super Bowl 2022: Bengal, rams dress to impress upon entering Sophie Stadium

Travis was referring to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti who responded to criticism that he was seen without a mask at a recent Ramos game and assured the public that he would hold his breath if he removed his mask for a photo.

Garcটিa was seen in the Super Bowl and was also seen not wearing a mask while talking to friends.

Inglewood, California - February 13: Mickey Gaiton performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022. (Picture by

(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Rock Nation)

READ Also  UK's Boris Johnson loses 4 senior aides amid Partygate scandal

Television personality Ellen DeGeneres also hosted a show that was seen without a mask, despite the fact that guests have to wear one.

Additionally, photos of the Los Angeles Youth Orchestra forcing children to wear masks have been circulated online, while other adults have not.

During the Super Bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022, Cincinnati caught Jamar Chase # 1 of the Los Angeles Rams over Jalen Ramsay # 5 of the Bengals.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

California health officials announced last week that the indoor mask mandate would continue until Feb. 15. However, school children will still have to wear masks when the mandate is lifted.

Health officials say they are “working with education, public health and community leaders to adapt to the changing situation and update school masking requirements to ensure the safety of children, teachers and staff.”

Some other places, such as public transport and long-term care facilities, will still need masks indoors.

Paul Best of Gadget Clock contributed to this report

